New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

This one of the most anticipated books of the year and one I’ve been more than looking forward to. It’s also a book that really tells the publishing industry about itself. When June Hayward and Athena Liu graduated from Yale, they were meant to rise together. At least in June’s mind. Instead, Athena became the literary It Girl, and June stayed on the sidelines. But then June sees Athena die right in front of her and steals Athena’s manuscript. Once she edits the novel about the contributions of Chinese laborers during WWI, she passes it off as her own and is catapulted to book fame. She, a white woman, even gets a rebranding as Juniper Song and an ethnically ambiguous author picture. But she can’t shake the feeling that someone out there knows the truth, and she is down to do what she has to do to protect her secret.

Interestingly enough, the premise of someone pretending to be another race for clout in academia or publishing has actually happened. A couple times, I might add. I’m pretty sure more cases will be revealed, and I feel like there will be more of these scathing critiques of the publishing and academic fields by authors of color. And I’m ready to receive each and every last one of them.