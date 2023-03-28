New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

In 1914, Adelaide is among those who make their way to Montana to become homesteaders who settle the land at the state’s request. But with Adelaide comes a terrible secret: she left her home in California on fire with her parents’ corpses inside. The secret is connected to a huge steamer trunk that travels with her wherever she goes, and is kept locked, lest more people disappear.

This is a genre-bent historical horror with the same inventive storytelling as LaValle’s The Ballad of Black Tom and The Changeling.