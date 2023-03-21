New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books.
Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond
Desmond is the Pulitzer Prize-winning sociologist and author of Evicted, and back with a book that asks why the U.S. is the richest country on earth with more poverty than any other democratic nation. Through research and original reporting, Desmond shows how the financially secure leech off the poor, securing their own comfort through the sacrifice of those in lower socioeconomic classes. He also gives ways for us to change — by becoming poverty abolitionists, we can make it so that everyone has chance of having their basic necessities met.
Flux by Jinwoo Chong
Bo is 8 when he loses his mother and becomes transfixed with Raider, an ’80s detective show. And 28-year-old Brandon is freshly fired when he does a little retail therapy before meeting someone making job promises too good to be true. Once he starts at Flux, a bioelectric startup, he begins to lose his memory for reasons unknown to him. And finally, there’s Blue, who is 48, just out of a coma, and only able to speak through cybernetic implants. Time shifts as Blue helps to expose Flux, and Asian identity, grief, and mystery converge to connect the three characters.
Pick this one up for a wholly unique speculative novel that looks at how our saddest moments shape us.
Biography of X by Catherine Lacey
X was an artist and writer who subverted expectations. Until she died in her office. Her wife, consumed by grief and not knowing the most basic things about her wife, sets off to fill out the life of the woman she married. What she finds is a person who arrived in New York in ’72, but was born in the Southern Territory, a theocracy that had formed in the U.S. after WWII. She also finds the betrayal that comes with realizing someone you married isn’t who they said they were. The closeness of the fiction and nonfiction aspects of this novel blend fact and an alternate reality in interesting ways, as X the shapeshifter is fleshed out.
Wandering Souls by Cecile Pin
As three siblings — Anh, Thanh, and Minh — start to make their way out of a war torn Vietnam, they become orphans. Once they get to the UK as refugees, 16-year-old Anh becomes the parent to her younger brothers. As they settle into a land with a new language that barely conceals its resentment for them, the three siblings slowly drift apart. The narrative of their lives is told through multiple viewpoints, historical documents, and the voices of those lost.
The Immeasurable Depth of You by Maria Ingrande Mora
Brynn is 15, anxious, and depressed, and when her mother sees a Tumblr post by her that sounds like a suicide note, she sends Brynn to live off the grid in her father’s houseboat in Florida. At first disconnected from her online friends and lonely, she eventually finds Skylar. Though Skylar is the opposite of Brynn — magnetic and confident — Brynn feels safe with her. But Skylar is confined to the bayou, and to save her, Brynn will have to confront the worst things she knows.
The Raven Thief by Gigi Pandian
The character Tempest Raj returns in the second book in the Staircase Mystery series — which you don’t have to have read the first of to appreciate this one. It opens up with a client commissioning Raj’s family’s business, the Secret Staircase Construction company, to renovate her home and give it a classic mystery novel interior. The client then throws a party with a fake séance to celebrate the absence of her philandering ex-husband — the same ex-husband who shows up to the party dead. Now the suspects are the eight people who had participated in the séance, but had not been seen leaving. Pandian is known for her locked room mysteries, and this is another one that delivers. We stan a Mystery Queen.
