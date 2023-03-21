New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

Bo is 8 when he loses his mother and becomes transfixed with Raider, an ’80s detective show. And 28-year-old Brandon is freshly fired when he does a little retail therapy before meeting someone making job promises too good to be true. Once he starts at Flux, a bioelectric startup, he begins to lose his memory for reasons unknown to him. And finally, there’s Blue, who is 48, just out of a coma, and only able to speak through cybernetic implants. Time shifts as Blue helps to expose Flux, and Asian identity, grief, and mystery converge to connect the three characters.

Pick this one up for a wholly unique speculative novel that looks at how our saddest moments shape us.