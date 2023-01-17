New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week  

A hilarious and painfully relatable debut novel about one woman’s messy search for joy and meaning in the wake of an unexpected breakup, from comedian, essayist, and award-winning screenwriter Monica Heisey.

Maggie is fine. She’s doing really good, actually. Sure, she’s broke, her graduate thesis on something obscure is going nowhere, and her marriage only lasted 608 days, but at the ripe old age of twenty-nine, Maggie is determined to embrace her new life as a Surprisingly Young Divorcée™.

Now she has time to take up nine hobbies, eat hamburgers at 4 am, and “get back out there” sex-wise. With the support of her tough-loving academic advisor, Merris; her newly divorced friend, Amy; and her group chat (naturally), Maggie barrels through her first year of single life, intermittently dating, occasionally waking up on the floor and asking herself tough questions along the way.

Laugh-out-loud funny and filled with sharp observations, Really Good, Actually is a tender and bittersweet comedy that lays bare the uncertainties of modern love, friendship, and our search for that thing we like to call “happiness.” This is a remarkable debut from an unforgettable new voice in fiction.

Reasons to read it: This is the “this is fine” dog meme in book form. We’re taken along for the ride as Maggie tries to navigate the emotional rollercoaster that is her present life, and are granted quite a few chuckles along the way. Maggie as a character is complex, and isn’t quite what she seems to be at first — which helps to set this book apart from other books with a similar premise.