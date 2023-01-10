New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week 

It was one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on.

For Harry, this is that story at last.

With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.

Reasons to read it: Ahead of the release of this memoir, there were already news outlets reporting how it details a physical altercation between Harry and his brother William. This, I think, is a good example of the reasons to pick this one up — there are somber moments, but it’s the messiness of the royal family that will be the major draw.