New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

Before Dracula, before Nosferatu, there was…CARMILLA.

At the height of the Lunar New Year in 1990s New York City, an idealistic social worker turns detective when she discovers young, homeless LGBTQ+ women are being murdered and no one, especially the police, seems to care.

A series of clues points her to Carmilla’s, a mysterious nightclub in the heart of her neighborhood, Chinatown. There she falls for the next likely target, landing her at the center of a real-life horror story — and face-to-face with illusions about herself, her life, and her hidden past.

Inspired by the gothic novel that started the vampire genre and layered with dark Chinese folklore, this queer, feminist murder mystery is a tale of identity, obsession and fateful family secrets.

Reasons to read it: This classic, queer vampire tale has been brought into the modern era with this new graphic novel, published by Dark Horse Comics. The elements of Chinese folklore help to make the story feel more weighted, and the art style and color scheme encapsulates the mood perfectly. Yes, I’m already ready for the next installment.