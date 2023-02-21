New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR.
I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
The riveting new novel from the author of the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist The Great Believers.
A successful film professor and podcaster, Bodie Kane is content to forget her past — the family tragedy that marred her adolescence, her four largely miserable years at a New Hampshire boarding school, and the 1995 murder of a classmate, Thalia Keith. Though the circumstances surrounding Thalia’s death and the conviction of the school’s athletic trainer, Omar Evans, are the subject of intense fascination online, Bodie prefers — needs — to let sleeping dogs lie.
But when The Granby School invites her back to teach a two-week course, Bodie finds herself inexorably drawn to the case and its increasingly apparent flaws. In their rush to convict Omar, did the school and the police overlook other suspects? Is the real killer still out there? As she falls down the very rabbit hole she was so determined to avoid, Bodie begins to wonder if she wasn’t as much of an outsider at Granby as she’d thought — if, perhaps, back in 1995, she knew something that might have held the key to solving the case.
One of the most acclaimed contemporary American writers, Rebecca Makkai reinvents herself with each of her brilliant works of fiction. Both a transfixing mystery and a deeply felt examination of one woman’s reckoning with her past, I Have Some Questions for You is her finest achievement yet.
Reasons to read it: With Makkai’s latest, we see how far away the ’90s really were. From a cultural narrative that was all around more accepting of assault committed against women, to guilty convictions based on race. Okay, so maybe it wasn’t so different, but the conversations were, and Bodie starts to realize just how much she had been conditioned to accept back then.
Sink: A Memoir by Joseph Earl Thomas
A brilliant and brilliantly different” (Kiese Laymon), wrenching and redemptive coming-of-age memoir about the difficulty of growing up in a hazardous home and the glory of finding salvation in geek culture.
Stranded within an ever-shifting family’s desperate but volatile attempts to love, saddled with a mercurial mother mired in crack addiction, and demeaned daily for his perceived weakness, Joseph Earl Thomas grew up feeling he was under constant threat. Roaches fell from the ceiling, colonizing bowls of noodles and cereal boxes. Fists and palms pounded down at school and at home, leaving welts that ached long after they disappeared. An inescapable hunger gnawed at his frequently empty stomach, and requests for food were often met with indifference if not open hostility. Deemed too unlike the other boys to ever gain the acceptance he so desperately desired, he began to escape into fantasy and virtual worlds, wells of happiness in a childhood assailed on all sides.
In a series of exacting and fierce vignettes, Thomas guides readers through the unceasing cruelty that defined his circumstances, laying bare the depths of his loneliness and illuminating the vital reprieve geek culture offered him. With remarkable tenderness and devastating clarity, he explores how lessons of toxic masculinity were drilled into his body and the way the cycle of violence permeated the very fabric of his environment. Even in the depths of isolation, there were unexpected moments of joy carved out, from summers where he was freed from the injurious structures of his surroundings to the first glimpses of kinship he caught on his journey to becoming a Pokémon master. SINK follows Thomas’s coming-of-age towards an understanding of what it means to lose the desire to fit in — with his immediate peers, turbulent family, or the world — and how good it feels to build community, love, and salvation on your own terms.
Reasons to read it: A third-person narrative isn’t the only bold aspect about this memoir. The brutal honesty of Thomas’s childhood will tear your heart out. But there are moments of joy to counter against the misery. Through concise and sometimes surreal writing, we see how a sweet kid like Thomas was made it in such a rough environment. Kiese Laymon, author of Heavy, describes it as “brilliantly different.”
I Am Ace: Advice on Living Your Best Asexual Life by Cody Daigle-Orians
How do I know if I’m actually sexual?
How do I come out as asexual?
What kinds of relationship can I have as an ace person?
If you are looking for answers to these questions, Cody is here to help. Within these pages lie all the advice you need as a questioning ace teen.
Tackling everything from what asexuality is, the asexual spectrum and tips on coming out, to intimacy, relationships, acephobia and finding joy, this guide will help you better understand your asexual identity alongside deeply relatable anecdotes drawn from Cody’s personal experience.
Whether you are ace, demi, gray-ace or not sure yet, this book will give you the courage and confidence to embrace your authentic self and live your best ace life.
Reasons to read it: If you’re asexual or questioning, this will read as a gentle guide from a friend helping you figure things out. If you’re an ally, this will only help you support those in the asexual community better. Daigle-Orians’s explanations help readers to better understand not only asexuality but also normative views around sex and attraction.
The Writing Retreat by Julia Bartz
The Plot meets Please Join Us in this psychological suspense debut about a young author at an exclusive writer’s retreat that descends into a nightmare.
Alex has all but given up on her dreams of becoming a published author when she receives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: attend an exclusive, month-long writing retreat at the estate of feminist horror writer Roza Vallo. Even the knowledge that Wren, her former best friend and current rival, is attending doesn’t dampen her excitement.
But when the attendees arrive, Roza drops a bombshell — they must all complete an entire novel from scratch during the next month, and the author of the best one will receive a life-changing seven-figure publishing deal. Determined to win this seemingly impossible contest, Alex buckles down and tries to ignore the strange happenings at the estate, including Roza’s erratic behavior, Wren’s cruel mind games, and the alleged haunting of the mansion itself. But when one of the writers vanishes during a snowstorm, Alex realizes that something very sinister is afoot. With the clock running out, she’s desperate to discover the truth and save herself.
A claustrophobic and propulsive thriller exploring the dark side of female friendships and fame, The Writing Retreat is the unputdownable debut novel from a compelling new talent.
Reasons to read it: Pick this one up for a mystery that might have occult explanations, but also may not. And for foreboding that builds upon itself, forming into an all-encompassing sense of dread. Gothic and horror tropes are given a fresh take, and Wendy Walker, author of Don’t Look for Me, said it’s “Darkly satirical and action-packed…An absolutely splendid debut!”
A Stone is Most Precious Where it Belongs by Gulchehra Hoja
This extraordinary memoir shares an insight into the lives of the Uyghurs, a people and culture being systematically destroyed by China — and a woman who gave up everything to help her people.
In February 2018, 24 members of Gulchehra Hoja’s family disappeared overnight. Her crime — and thus that of her family — was her award-winning investigations on the plight of her people, the Uyghurs, whose existence and culture is being systematically destroyed by the Chinese government.
A Stone is Most Precious Where it Belongs is Gulchehra’s stunning memoir, taking us into the everyday world of life under Chinese rule in East Turkestan (more formally as the Xinjiang Autonomous Region of China), from her idyllic childhood to its modern nightmare. The grandchild of a renowned musician and the daughter of an esteemed archaeologist, Gulchehra grew up with her people’s culture and history running through her veins. She showed her gifts early on as a dancer, actress, and storyteller, putting her on a path to success as a major television star. Slowly though, she began to understand what China was doing to her people, as well as her own complicity as a journalist. As her rising fame and growing political awakening coincided, she made it her mission to expose the crimes Beijing is committing in the far reaches of its nation, no matter the cost.
Reveling in the beauty of East Turkestan and its people — its music, its culture, its heritage, and above all its emphasis on community and family — this groundbreaking memoir gives us a glimpse beyond what the Chinese state wants us to see, showcasing a woman who was willing to risk not just her own life, but also that of everyone she loves, to expose her people’s story to the world.
Reasons to read it: The narrative around the oppression of the Uyghur people has been heavily censored, and Hoja’s account provides vital context and gives voice to a struggle we haven’t heard enough about.
Arch-Conspirator by Veronica Roth
In this gripping and atmospheric reimagining of Antigone, #1 New York Times bestselling author Veronica Roth reaches back to the root of legend and delivers a world of tomorrow both timeless and unexpected.
“I’m cursed, haven’t you heard?”
Outside the last city on Earth, the planet is a wasteland. Without the Archive, where the genes of the dead are stored, humanity will end.
Antigone’s parents Oedipus and Jocasta — are dead. Passing into the Archive should be cause for celebration, but with her militant uncle Kreon rising to claim her father’s vacant throne, all Antigone feels is rage.
When he welcomes her and her siblings into his mansion, Antigone sees it for what it really is: a gilded cage, where she is a captive as well as a guest.
But her uncle will soon learn that no cage is unbreakable. And neither is he.
Reasons to read it: This retelling of Antigone is told with futuristic trappings, which makes for an interesting setting for an ancient play. This sci-fi dystopian has complex characters and Ryka Aoki, author of Light From Uncommon Stars, says “Roth is a masterful conjurer, summoning both classic myth and visceral dystopia to weave a breathtaking tale of love, avarice, and the timeless desire for revenge.”
