New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

Harriet and Wyn have always seemed like the perfect pairing since they met in college. And they were, until six months ago when they broke up. Now they’re faced with their coastal, yearly friend getaway, and don’t know how to tell their friends that they’re no longer together. They also maybe kinda don’t really want to be apart, but don’t fully know how to reconcile who they are now with each other. It’s Emily Henry, so we already know this romance will slap. Get ready for all the grief, joy, comfort, and other emotional things.