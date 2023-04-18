New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

Slocumb, author of The Violin Conspiracy, has just released another musically-minded banger. In it, Bern Hendricks feels like his dreams are coming true when he gets a call from Mallory Roberts to help authenticate a valuable musical piece. As an expert on the most famous American composer — Frederick Delaney — Hendricks feels honored that the board of the Delaney Foundation, and a descendant of Delaney, would use his services. But looking into the authenticity of the famous composer’s supposed final work reveals some unflattering truths. Hendricks is led to the streets of 1920s Manhattan, where he finds Josephine Reed — a young Black woman who seems to have been the actual genius behind Delaney’s masterpieces. As Hendricks gets closer to the truth, he also gets closer to making an enemy of a powerful organization that doesn’t want that truth to come out.