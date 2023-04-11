New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

To get a quick view of how life is going for Dr. Briana Ortiz, she has a sob closet, which is…both effective and sad. But it’s also because everything in her life is low key failing. Her brother doesn’t have much time left to find a kidney donor, her divorce just went through, and she’s pretty sure the promotion she’s been gunning for is going to the new male doctor, Dr. Maddox. She’s geared up to direct some of her discontent to the new doctor, but then he sends her a letter (!), proving he’s not the worst and may be actually kind of cool. Then she starts sending him letters, too, and he even gives her brother a kidney, setting the two of them — and readers! — up for a very sweet and gentle-hearted kind of romance.