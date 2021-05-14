When her grandmother passes away and the depths of her family’s debt is revealed, Lena Johnson drops out of college to support her family by getting a job in a small and mysterious Michigan town. The job pays well, covers medical expenses, and offers her a spot to stay…and in return all she has to do is participate in a secret research program that is kept secret from her friends and family. But as the truths of the program reveal themselves, the Black millennial has to ask how much she’s willing to sacrifice for family.