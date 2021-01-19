10 New Mystery Books You Might’ve Missed in 2020

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Good news, mystery fans! 2020 was a great year for new mystery books, from long-awaited sequels to new translations and exciting new diverse voices. If you’re looking for the best new mystery books you might’ve missed to marathon read, we’ve got you covered with this list. Have fun investigating!

Hi Five by Joe Ide In this fourth book in the IQ series, Isaiah is coerced into accepting a job from an arms dealer who has the power to hurt his girlfriend if Isaiah doesn’t comply. The case? Christiana is a woman with multiple personalities, accused of killing her boyfriend. Isaiah has to prove she’s innocent, before the police decide to press charges.

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara Jai is a kid who lives in a run-down neighborhood at the far end of the purple metro line, where he loves watching police TV shows and has two best friends. When some of his classmates start to go missing, Jai and his friends decide to conduct their own investigation—but when more children disappear, it is no longer just a game.

The Only Child by Mi-ae Seo Seonkyeong is a criminal psychologist who has a lot on her plate, both personally and professionally. The same day that a famed serial killer agrees to be interviewed, but only by her, Seonkyeong’s husband’s child comes to live with them. The girl had been living with her grandparents after the death of her mother, and now Seonkyeong suspects that something is not quite right about this child, even as she finds herself confiding more and more in a serial killer.

Eight Perfect Murders by Peter Swanson Malcolm is a mystery reader and bookseller, and long ago compiled a list of the best, most perfect murders in fiction—ones that were nearly impossible to solve. But he’s dumbfounded when the FBI approach him, claiming that a string of unsolved murders looks eerily similar to those on his list. Malcolm is in grave danger, and he’s only just now realized that someone knows about his dark secrets.

The Eighth Girl by Maxine Mei-Fung Chung Alexa has multiple personalities, a closely guarded secret that only three people are privy to: her shrink, her step-mom, and her best friend Ella. When Ella gets a job at a gentlemen’s club for the rich and elite, she slowly draws Alexa into her new life of danger and intrigue, until one night Alexa and all of her personalities are forced to confront the darkness at the center of this world.

Mrs. Mohr Goes Missing by Maryla Szymiczkowa, translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones Zofia Turbotyńska is the wife of a professor in 1890s Kraków and has her eye on the social ladder. When her interests in philanthropy bring her to a home for the elderly, she inadvertently discovers a murder of one of the residents. Curiosity piqued, she cannot stay away, and uncovers an intriguing mystery involving the city’s elite and the nation’s dark past.

The Half Sister by Sandie Jones Kate and Lauren are sisters and as close as can be. Their bond draws them together in the wake of their father’s death, but when they discover they have a half-sister they never knew about, that sisterly bond is challenged. But this is no ordinary case, as their new half-sister sets off an explosive chain of events that force them to reexamine everything they thought they knew about their family.

Dark August by Katie Tallo Augusta is pretty aimless in life until she learns that she inherited her great-grandmother’s dilapidated house. In it, she finds evidence that her mother, a disgraced police officer who died when Gus was a child, had compiled about a cold case. And when a new connection to those old files resurfaces, Gus finds herself pursuing a mystery that might have gotten her mother killed.

Once You Go This Far by Kristen Lepionka Private eye Roxane Weary is back with a new case: a middle aged woman and experienced hiker named Rebecca has fallen to her death while on a relatively easy trail, and her daughter suspects her stepfather. But the man is a former cop and she wants hard evidence before going to the police. As Roxane pursues every lead, she finds that this is not the straightforward case anyone is hoping for.

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden Virgil works between the cracks of the federal justice system and the tribal council, exacting vengeance for crimes that aren’t handled by either. Some may call him a vigilante, but people depend on him—and when heroin finds its way to his reservation, Virgil finds this case getting personal. But when he tracks down the source of the supply, he’ll have to face some uncomfortable truths.

Looking for more great mystery reads?

Check out our list of mystery novels perfect for book clubs over at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations, our personalized book recommendation subscription service that takes into account your reading preferences, and offers you three personalized recommendations every quarter. Fill out the reader survey to get started, and then a real power reader will recommend three titles just for you. Choose to receive your recommendation letter in your email inbox, or as hardcover books delivered straight to your door. Learn more and get started.