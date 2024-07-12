Viola Davis & James Patterson To Cowrite Novel
New Releases
It’s Elementary by Elise Bryant
For fans of adult mysteries set in schools and red herrings!
Mavis Miller isn’t looking for any more work. She’s already parenting her seven-year-old daughter Pearl and working full time, so she didn’t so much as volunteer to run the DEI committee at her kid’s elementary school as she got pushed into it by the PTA president Trisha. The first meeting does not go great. After fighting with Trisha because of a cancelled program, the principal disappears. Mavis, who happened to see Trisha with the kind of items one has when disposing of a body, teams up with the school’s psychologist to find out what happened to the principal.
Ladykiller by Katherine Wood
For fans of missing person mysteries, books inside a book, cryptic messages, and Greece settings!
Gia and Abby are lifetime friends. After a tragedy when they were teens, Gia wrote a memoir about it, and Abby focused on her studies.
Now, Gia doesn’t show up to meet Abby in Sweden for a birthday celebration, and threatening emails and cryptic messages have Abby and Gia’s brother worried. They travel to Greece to find out what’s happening, but instead of finding Gia, they find the manuscript she was working on, which recounts Gia’s summer with her husband and guests at her beach estate—the summer leading up to the moment she disappeared…
For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.
Riot Recommendations
This week, I’ve got two genre blend novels for you. I read across genres, so I love when they’re mixed, but before I was such a wide reader, I found blended genre books an especially great bridge from one genre to the next.
The Tea Master and the Detective by Aliette de Bodard
Science-fiction (space opera) + murder mystery!
Long Chau is a scholar looking for a corpse for a scientific study, which she finds with the help of a mindship called The Shadow’s Child. The problem? The body turns out to have not died by natural causes. Now Chau decides it’s time to solve this murder mystery, and The Shadow’s Child is roped in as her Watson!
Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey
Detective murder mystery + a sprinkling of magic (fantasy)!
This story is set in our current world, but one where magic and magic schools existed. Two estranged sisters are forced back together after a divided childhood because Ivy Gamble is not magic and her twin Tabitha is. Tabitha works at a magic school and now Ivy is brought back into her life because she’s a PI and there’s been a murder at the magic school.
Trigger warning on this one for cancer.
News and Roundups
- Rioter’s Best Books of 2024 (So Far!)
- Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis Among Latest Stars to Join Cast of Netflix’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’
- Book Review: Kate Quinn returns with ‘The Briar Club,’ a murder mystery during the 1950’s Red Scare
- Viola Davis & James Patterson To Cowrite Novel
- Scarlett Johansson Provides Update On ‘Just Cause’ Amazon Series
- Liberty and Vanessa chat new releases on All The Books! including It’s Elementary by Elise Bryant and Ladykiller by Katherine Wood
- (That intro!) Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along Teaser Trailer
- Novelist Sarah Pearse ends her twisty trilogy with crime novel ‘The Wilds’
- 13 Gifts For Audiobook Lovers Worth “One For You, One For Me” Shopping
