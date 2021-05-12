Louise Lloyd lives for dancing. She and her girlfriend Rosa Maria Moreno spend as much time as possible at local speakeasy the Zodiac, dancing the night away. But when Louise discovers a dead girl in front of the cafe she works at, she ends up being forced to help the police figure out why young Black women are being murdered. Unfortunately, Louise has more experience in this than she should, surviving a kidnapping when she was young herself. Facing distrust from her own community and the racism of the police, Louise will try to find the murderer before they continue their killing spree.