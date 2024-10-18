8 of the Best New Middle Grade Adventure Novels

Alice Nuttall (she/her) is a writer, pet-wrangler and D&D nerd. Her reading has got so out of control that she had to take a job at her local library to avoid bankrupting herself on books — unfortunately, this has just resulted in her TBR pile growing until it resembles Everest. Alice's webcomic, writing and everything else can be found at https://linktr.ee/alicenuttallbooks . Her debut novel, The Zombie Project, is coming out in January 2025 with Chicken House .

Disney Publishing A hurricane changes the course of a river and the life of a lonely girl in this nature-based mystery-adventure that Kwame Alexander calls “magical realism at its best!” From the #1 New York Times best-selling author of Serafina and the Black Cloak, an immersive, unforgettable story of friendship and self-discovery.

I may be hurtling toward 40, but I still love a middle grade adventure story. There are so many good ones out there, it’s not a surprise. Middle grade adventure novels are special, and so many readers will remember a high-stakes, action-packed adventure story that they read as a child which gripped them at the time and has stayed with them ever since. When you’re a kid, so much of your life is scheduled and decided by the adults around you, so it makes sense that stories where children head off on their own, out into the unknown, and have fantastic adventures with new friends, have always appealed to young readers.

New middle grade adventure novels are being published all the time, and there are a huge variety of stories out there for young readers, whatever kind of adventure they enjoy. Some stories play around with time travel, while others delve deep into magical worlds. Still others are set in the real world, where the protagonists investigate a mystery against the clock or set off on a high-stakes treasure hunt. Whatever the setting, you can be sure that these stories will have plenty of action, fearless main characters, and nefarious villains to defeat.

Here are some of the best middle grade adventure novels published recently, for readers young and old alike.

Aliya Aboard the Time Train by Laila Rifaat Although this latest book by Laila Rifaat is a sequel, it’s a great place for new readers to jump into Aliya’s exciting world! This adventure travels through Egyptian history aboard a time-travelling train called the Silver Express. Aliya initially heads off on her adventures to learn more about Ancient Egypt, including mythical creatures such as the Sphinx, but the stakes get higher when she discovers that another time traveller, Dorian Darke, is trying to disrupt history and must be stopped before it’s too late.

Auntie Medusa and Me by Marie Basting Fans of Percy Jackson and Greek and Roman mythology will love Auntie Medusa and Me. This fun adventure story follows Silvia, who was a regular girl until she was suddenly transported back to Ancient Rome and revealed to be a demi-goddess. While she’s still adjusting to her new life, Silvia is enlisted by Medusa, the fabled gorgon, who wants Silvia to find her missing head.

The Last Dragon by Polly Ho-Yen I must admit to having a bias towards this book, as it’s set in my old stomping ground of Milton Keynes, which is not a city you’d immediately associate with magic. Polly Ho-Yen can fill any setting with mystery and adventure, and The Last Dragon is no exception. Readers can dive into the story of Yara, a young girl who is entrusted with a precious treasure: an egg belonging to the last-ever dragon. Yara has to keep the egg safe from those who want to steal or harm it, as well as dealing with her own struggles, in this thought-provoking magical adventure.

Vivi Conway and the Haunted Quest by Lizzie Huxley-Jones The latest installment in this series inspired by Welsh legend, is an action-packed adventure that young readers will love. Vivi and her friends head to Wales for a Halloween celebration, but they soon get drawn back into the magical world of Annwn, where they find themselves in the middle of a treasure hunt that could decide the fate of the mundane and magical worlds. To raise the stakes even higher, the villainous Arawn may be back and targeting Vivi specifically.

The Age of Enchantment by Anna James First in a brand-new series by the author of the Pages & Co series, The Age of Enchantment tells the story of a world where people have magic connected to the seasons, and some rare individuals, called Enchanters, can tap into all four seasons to work their magic. Twins Juniper and Rafferty have their lives changed forever when Juniper discovers she is an Enchanter, and she and Rafferty travel to the city of Stormgrove. It’s here where Juniper will learn how to control her powers, and Rafferty will learn the art of bookbinding. As the twins settle into their new life, they realise that there is more going on in Stormgrove than they initially thought, and they find themselves on an adventure to uncover the secrets of Stormgrove.

Relic Hamilton, Genie Hunter by Joseph Coelho Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho weaves an exciting adventure story in this sparky new book. Relic lives and works in his grandfather’s antique shop, and one day, while cleaning up an old lamp, he unleashes a genie. Unfortunately, this particular genie is a malevolent creature, and Relic has to join a secret group of genie hunters to try to stop these magical creatures from destroying the world.

Terra Electrica: The Guardians of the North by Antonia Maxwell An ecologically-inspired adventure, Terra Electrica: The Guardians of the North is set in a world where the ice caps have melted and a frightening force, the titular Terra Electrica, threatens what’s left of the planet. Feeding on electricity, Terra Electica causes even more chaos in a world that has already been turned upside down—and 12-year-old Mani discovers that she is the only person alive with the power to stop it.

Rani Reports on The Missing Millions by Gabrielle Shewhorak, Satish Shewhorak, and Navya Raju If you like your adventure with a side of mystery, you’ll love this book about intrepid young reporter Rani. Rani wants to win a junior journalism competition, and she reckons she has the ideal story. A treasure hunt has been set up by a quirky millionaire, and Rani, with the help of her irascible grandmother and her trusty pet parrot, is determined to solve the clues, win the prize, and write it all up as her first article. However, she soon finds that she has to contend with a lot more than she bargained for, including several nefarious people who want to get the prize by any means necessary.

