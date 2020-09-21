Around the time of his 30th birthday, Sopan Deb knew the basics of his family: his parents moving from India, separately, and ending up in an arranged marriage that ultimately ended with his father moving back to India alone. But one day he realized he never learned who they were as individuals—people with their own quirks, interests, and histories. That year, he set off on a journey to bridge the emotional gap between him and the parents who raised him. As he travels to India to reconnect with his dad and ends a multi-year silence between him and his mother, Deb shows us it is never too late to pick up the pieces.