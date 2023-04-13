10 New Manga Adaptations To Look Forward To In 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I love manga adaptations. Whether anime or live action, television series or movies, I’ll consume as many as I can! It’s pretty overwhelming, though, when it feels like every other piece of media coming out in Japan is adapted from a manga. (I bet this is totally true!) 2023 is no exception, and there is absolutely no shortage of new manga adaptations coming to us this year.

Some of what we can look forward to are returning hits. I, for one, have been beside myself with excitement over the “Swordsmith Village” ARC of Kimetsu no Yaiba, and the newest seasons of popular series such as Tokyo Revengers, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Spy x Family are also all coming out (or already have!) this year. But there are also tons of new manga adaptations to get excited about on their way, and I’ve rounded up 10 great titles for you to watch out for!

For the purposes of this list, I’ve focused on series, simply because movies often take a bit longer to make it out of Japan. I know when people think of manga adaptations, most will likely think of anime, and while that is certainly the bulk of these picks, I’ve also got a couple live action series in here as well! Happy watching!

2023 New Manga Adaptations Junji Ito Maniac For fans of horror, Junji Ito is the guy to be reading — and watching! This special 12-episode anthology series was released on Netflix in January, with each episode adapting a different story from Ito’s extensive body of work. Some of the stories you can see in this series include: “Hanging Balloon,” about sightings of an idol’s head floating in the sky following her death; “Long Hair in the Attic,” wherein a woman who has just gone through a breakup wakes up to find a dead rat tangled in her hair; and a chapter from Tomie, the popular series centered around a woman who is able to make any man fall in love with her and drive them to violence.

Kimi ni Todoke by Karuho Shiina Sawako is a sweet but very shy girl, misunderstood by her classmates due to her quiet disposition and given the name Sadako due to her resemblance to the girl from The Ring. One day, the popular Shota begins to take notice of her and the two slowly get to know each other. Kimi ni Todoke is a popular and beloved story, not just for its romance, but for its portrayal of wonderful friendships as well. It has had both an anime series and live action movie adaptation in the past, and now we can add a live action drama adaptation to the mix! The series, titled From Me to You in English, was released on Netflix last month.

Oshi no Ko by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari Goro is an OB-GYN who is a big fan of the idol Ai Hoshino due to the influence of a young patient he had in the past. When he discovers that his newest patient is Ai herself (and she’s pregnant!) the forces of the universe begin acting in inexplicable ways and Goro’s world turns upside down. This wild ride of a series goes to all kinds of unexpected places — there’s murder, reincarnation, and an exploration of the darker sides of the entertainment industry — and has been a big hit in Japan. The anime adaptation starts this month and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Insomniacs After School by Makoto Ojiro Two high schoolers who could not be less similar upon first glance — Ganta is standoffish and unpopular, while Isaki is sociable and well-liked — form an unlikely friendship when they run into each other using their school’s abandoned observatory as a quiet hideaway and discover they both struggle with insomnia. In order to ensure they will continue to have access to their new sanctuary, Ganta and Isaki start working to reestablish the astronomy club together. The manga is receiving an anime series adaptation — which will be available to viewers in the U.S. on the service HIDIVE — beginning this month, as well as a live action movie adaptation that will be released in Japan in June.

Hell’s Paradise by Yuji Kaku For fans of such hit series as Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen, you definitely won’t want to miss Hell’s Paradise! It’s a dark historical fantasy taking place in Edo-period Japan and following the ninja Gabimaru and executioner Sagiri on an expedition to a mysterious and dangerous island in search of the elixir of life. There’s plenty of action and battles, as well as excellent characters and an exciting plot, perfect for fans of intense shōnen manga adaptations. This is another anime that begins airing this month, and it will be available to U.S. audiences on Crunchyroll.

My Happy Marriage by Akumi Agitogi and Rito Kohsaka In this historical fantasy inspired by Meiji and Taisho era Japan, people can be born with supernatural powers. Miyo Saimori, a young woman born without abilities, lives a life without knowing happiness, abused by her horrible stepmother. One day she is sent away to marry Kiyoka Kudo, a soldier with pyrokinetic abilities who is rumored to be so cruel that every fiancée he had been arranged to marry in the past ran away within days. But Kiyoka is not the cold, ruthless man Miyo expected, and the two begin to realize that they could be each other’s chance for true happiness and love. Both the light novel and manga versions of this series are big bestsellers, and following a hugely successful live-action movie adaptation release in Japan last month, this highly anticipated anime adaptation is also sure to be a hit. The anime is set to premiere in July and will be released internationally on Netflix.

Helck by Nanaki Nanao Ever wonder what’s happening over on the demon side of things whenever humans beat the villains in all these fantastical stories? Helck imagines just that! A new Demon Lord must be chosen after the defeat of the previous one by a human hero, so a tournament is being held. One contestant who is ranking very high in the tournament is Helck, a human who claims to hate his own kind. But Vermilio the Red, one of the elite demons overseeing the competition, isn’t convinced. What is the truth behind this mysterious human? The anime adaptation of Helck will be coming in July, and will be made available to stream on HIDIVE.

Under Ninja by Kengo Hanazawa Under Ninja imagines a modern Japan where a large population of ninja still live and roam, hidden in plain sight and secretly employed by a special agency. While some of these ninja work on covert operations of national-level importance, others have trouble getting work at all. Seventeen-year-old Kudo is one of these lower-level ninja, but he has finally received his first assignment! He’ll be infiltrating a high school with the latest state-of-the-art equipment and possibly protecting Tokyo from a potential attack. An anime series adaptation is scheduled to premiere in October.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe Fifty years following the defeat of the Demon King, a funeral is held for one of the members of the group of heroes from the epic quest. Faced with the mortality of her companions, the elven mage Frieren regrets not getting to know them better during the 10 year journey they spent together. She pays a visit to the remaining companions and embarks on a new adventure to fulfill their final requests, as well as to further her own magical pursuits. The anime series will be airing this fall.

Burn the House Down by Moyashi Fujisawa To mix it up a bit, for our last adaptation, here’s another live action drama to look forward to this year! Burn the House Down is a psychological suspense series that will be adapted by Netflix about a young woman who becomes the housekeeper for a wealthy family. Her objective is to get close to the conceited wife and figure out the truth behind a past crime that her own mother unjustly took the blame for. The story is full of secrets and twists, and is sure to make for a compelling drama series. As of now, no specific date has been set for the release, but it is planned for sometime later this year.

If you’re looking for even more adaptations to add to your watchlist, check out our list of 2022 manga adaptations to make sure you didn’t miss anything from last year! We’ve also got tons of TV and movie adaptations from plain old books to look forward to this year as well. And to mix it up a bit, check out these manga adapted from books!