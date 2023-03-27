This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comics and graphic novels are my go-to when I need a reading palate cleanser. They’re the perfect bite-sized story to get a little extra reading in, break up a reading slump, or just enjoy something different than your usual fare. Plus, graphic novels are an extraordinary storytelling art form in their own right, unlike anything else in the literary world. Discovering new graphic novels to read is always a treat, and 2023 is bringing a whole lot of new LGBTQ graphic novels into the world for our reading pleasure. I’ve got eight new LGBTQ graphic novels to share with you, and they’re just the tip of the iceberg.

From graphic memoirs and biographical accounts of radical queer artists to YA love stories and spacefaring adventures, these new LGBTQ graphic novels coming out in 2023 are full of all the queer joy, heartbreak, and longing you could ever want. It’s truly a smorgasbord of excellence. And whether you’re a long time graphic novel fan or someone just looking to get into the genre for the first time, there’s something to appeal to everyone. Now please excuse me while I go request every single one of these comics and graphic novels at my library.

As always, you can find a full list of new releases in the magical New Release Index, carefully curated by your favorite Book Riot editors, organized by genre and release date.

The Girl That Can’t Get a Girlfriend by Mieri Hiranishi Based on her own experiences with dating, this graphic memoir follows Mieri in her quest to find a fellow butch to date. But all her previous crushes have ended in disaster. Things seem to be looking up when her newest crush, Ash, returns her feelings. But dating soon turns to heartbreak, and Mieri is determined to win Ash back, whatever it takes. It’s a story that’s equal parts hilarity and heartbreak.

The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz (May 9th 2023) Lady Camembert has no interest in marrying — at least not a man — so when her father dies and the law of the land insists a woman cannot inherit, she disguises herself and moves to the capital as Count Camembert. There, she meets the activist-minded princess, Brie, who makes laying low in her new disguise seem almost impossible. Will Princess Brie like Camembert for who she truly is? Only time will tell.

Basil and Oregano by Melissa Capriglione (May 16, 2023) The Great British Baking Show meets magical boarding school in this adorable graphic novel about two girls attending Porta Bella Magiculinary Academy. Basil and Arabella are instantly smitten with each other when they meet on the first day of senior year, but Arabella is hiding a secret that could derail their relationship and all their preparations for the upcoming culinary festival.

Girl Juice by Benji Nate (May 23, 2023) This slice-of-life comic from the creator of Catboy and Hell Phone follows four twenty-somethings through all their trials and tribulations. There’s introspective Nana, hypersexual Bunny dealing with her religious trauma, queer video content creator Tula, and the mom friend Sadie. Their day to day lives are messy, relatable, sometimes cringe-worthy, and oh-so-funny.

Cosmoknights, Book 2 by Hannah Templer (June 13, 2023) In the second book in this spacefaring series, Pan and her Cosmoknight friends must face the fact that there may be no one right way to free the princesses of the universe. But that doesn’t mean they’re about to stop trying! Pan trains with Cass to improve her fighting skills, Kate butts heads with the new princess aboard the ship, and Cass and Bee come to terms with the fact that they’re no longer in this alone. Plus! We finally find out what happened to Pan’s childhood best friend, Tara.

The Marble Queen by Anna Kopp (September 12th 2023) A princess accepts a marriage alliance in order to save her beleaguered country after pirates ravage their trade routes. But much to Amelia’s surprise, she ventures into the court of her betrothed to find that she is not marrying the prince of Iliad, but the newly crowned queen. As new feelings are awakened in Amelia, she must battle her anxiety disorder before she can face the sorrow behind her new wife’s eyes, even as war looms just beyond the horizon.

Liberated: The Radical Art and Life of Claude Cahun by Kaz Rowe (September 1, 2023) I’ve fallen in love with Kaz Rowe’s YouTube essays recently and was thrilled to discover they have a graphic novel about the life of a queer artist coming out this year. The radical French artist, along with their partner Marcel Moore, used their art to undermine the Nazi regime during WWII. In Liberated, Rowe shares — and celebrates — their story.

Crow Girl by Jaye Simpson and Valen Onstine (2023) Keep an eye out for this Indigiqueer graphic novel coming out later this year. The story follows a trans teen teased for her close relationship with crows with the moniker “Crow Girl.” The magical realism story is full of Native and queer joy as well as high school crushes and witches. The character art Simpson and Onstine have released is absolutely gorgeous, and I can’t wait to see the finished product! No details on preorders yet, but you can find more character art like that of the eponymous main character featured here on Indiginews and on Simpson’s social media.

Be sure to check out these other LGBTQ graphic novels and new releases: