Read These 10 New LGBTQ Books Out This Week

It’s still rare to find a book with an intersex main character, so I’m excited for this one. I wrote about this for the Biggest New LGBTQ Books Out in May, so I’ll quote myself: I couldn’t leave off a new Anna-Marie McLemore novel! The Soler sisters were both sent to the finishing school Alarie House, but Isla dropped out after a day. There’s something Stepford Wives about the girls at Alarie, and she won’t have that happen to her. When Renata comes home months later, she’s perfect and polite…and maybe homicidal? But then she disappears, and Isla re-enrolls to try to find out what happened to her there and where she might be now. (Flawless Girls has an intersex main character.)