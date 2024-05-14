7 Must-Read New LGBTQ Books Out This Week

In case you missed it, over the weekend I recapped paid Our Queerest Shelves subscribers on the queer books I’ve been reading lately, including some new five star favourites! I hope you’ve been finding some fantastic book this year, too.

Today, I have a selection of very exciting queer new releases for you, including a sapphic cozy fantasy on my TBR, a couple of queer gothic novels, and a polyamorous post-apocalyptic adventure.