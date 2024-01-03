Start the New Year Right With These New Graphic Novels

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky. View All posts by Eileen Gonzalez

Happy 2024, everybody! Well, let’s hope it’s at least a mediocre 2024. Mediocrity would be a major improvement over the all-around radioactive dumpster fire that was 2023.

If nothing else, I can guarantee that you’ll have lots of great comics to look forward to in the coming year. In January alone, you’ll return to middle school with a pair of familiar faces, hang out with one of cinema’s greatest villains, and maybe even find love just in time for the lunar new year. There’s plenty of stuff for fans who have been eagerly anticipating the continuation of established series, as well as those who can’t wait to dive into stunning new standalone works. In other words, January’s new comics releases have a little something for everybody.

It’s easy for January to feel like a letdown, with the excitement of the holidays behind us and the reality of ordinary life (not to mention trying to keep those resolutions) ahead. Just remember that there’s always stuff to look forward to, no matter what time of year it is. Even something small like these comics can be enough to get you through the month. Bearing in mind that publication dates can change at any time, let’s take a look at some of the most interesting comics and graphic novels coming out in this fresh new month of January!

Break by Kayla Miller (January 2) The sixth book in Miller’s Click series has Olive reluctantly spending spring break with the father she feels abandoned by — far away from all of her good friends and the exciting times they were supposed to have together. Now, Olive has only a few days to process her feelings before she ruins the break for everyone, including herself.

Star Wars: Darth Vader- Black, White & Red: Treasury Edition by Various Creators (January 2) Using a limited color palette and their boundless imaginations, some of Marvel’s greatest talents deliver a series of never-before-seen adventures starring the best baddie — and worst daddy — in this or any other galaxy. This special edition collects all four issues of Darth Vader- Black, White & Red, so you can enjoy these exciting and emotional tales in one convenient place!

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic’s best posts, picked for you.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Sweet Valley Twins: Choosing Sides by Francine Pascal and Claudia Aguirre, Adapted by Nicole Andelfinger (January 2) The series of graphic novels, which adapts and updates the beloved prose novels, continues! This time, Elizabeth has to decide how — or if — she will stand up for her friend Amy, who wants to join the cheer squad against the squad’s wishes. The biggest problem? Elizabeth’s sister Jessica is one of the girls who wants to keep Amy out of their club!

Lunar New Year Love Story by Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham (January 9) From the celebrated creator of American Born Chinese and Superman Smashes the Klan comes a story about true love breaking an old family curse…maybe! Val has come to believe that she, like everyone else in her family, will never get to have a romantic happily-ever-after. Is Lunar New Year the day when she finally frees them from the curse and finds her true love?

Brobots: The Complete Collection by J. Torres and Sean Dove (January 16) Joukei, Kouro, and Panchi are the protectors of Brotown, ready to take on any danger that threatens their community. They’re also brothers (and robots!) who know they can count on each other no matter what. This book collects all of the brothers’ previous adventures, along with plenty of bonus content!

Rom: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Volume One by Various Creators (January 16) Rom the Spaceknight started out as a toy but was given fresh life by Marvel stalwarts Bill Mantlo and Sam Buscema in 1979. The comic, about an alien cyborg on a centuries-long quest to destroy the race that threatens his planet and now threatens Earth as well, proved more enduring than the toy. And now, thanks to this omnibus collection, you can see why for yourself.

The Racc Pack by Stephanie Cooke and Whitney Gardner (January 23) A new grocery store that throws out food even before it goes bad is the perfect target for the Bin family, three raccoons (well, two raccoons and one opossum) who make their living by stealing food out of garbage cans. But even they might need help when the store’s CEO declares war on all furry critters!

Zodiac: A Graphic Memoir by Ai Weiwei and Gianluca Costantini, Trans. by Elettra Stamboulis (January 23) As a child, Ai, now an artist and political dissident who has repeatedly spoken out against the Chinese government, learned about the power of art, especially comic books. This inventive graphic memoir follows Ai throughout his life, exploring how he found his own voice and mission in a country where bucking the government’s approved modes of expression could be life-ruining.

Still haven’t caught up with last year’s comics? Take this quiz to see which one you should read! As always, you can find a full list of new releases in the magical New Release Index, carefully curated by your favorite Book Riot editors.