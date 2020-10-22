7 Fall and Winter Graphic Novel Releases for Kids and Young Adults

This is like Locke & Key for kids, but I…actually liked the art in Amulet more than I liked the art in the grown up version, so I’m pretty sure I’m going to stick with this one going forward.

After Emily and Navin’s father dies in an accident, they move into their great-grandfather’s creepy old house. At first, they think it’s just normal weird. And then their mother is kidnapped by a tentacle monster. Determined to rescue her, the kids follow the creature into a magical world where they go on a fantastic journey.

My daughter absconded with the entire box the moment it arrived and I had to pry it out of her room to make sure I had the right covers to write this, so…mission accomplished, Mr. Kibuishi. My only caveat: there is a family death early in the first book and the second parent disappears toward the end of the same volume. That may upset some kids more than usual in this trash fire timeline so make sure you’re available for reassurance should they need it or consider reading that first book together.