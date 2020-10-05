Effie is dumped on her elderly aunts’ doorstep in the middle of the night after her mother dies. They aren’t thrilled about it. She isn’t thrilled about it either.

As they get to know one another, however, it turns out Effie, Selimene, and Carlota have a lot more in common than they initially thought. Mostly sass.

Oh, also, they’re all witches.

Wait until you see what happens when Effie’s favorite celebrity comes to town in need of the trio’s supernatural assistance…

This graphic novel is absolutely delightful from start to finish and perfect for anyone awaiting the next installment of Witch Hat Atelier or the The Weirn Books.