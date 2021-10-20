New Dark Witchy YA Books

The Hollow Heart by Marie Rutkoski with Fierce Reads "The Hollow Heart is a doorway to a world of magic, vengeance, and romance that will keep you guessing until the last pages." —Cassandra Clare, New York Times-bestselling author of the Shadowhunter Chronicles



Intrigue, romance, and magic abound in The Hollow Heart, the heart-stopping conclusion to Marie Rutkoski’s Forgotten Gods duology.

We are well into October, and I am living for all of the dark, witchy reads that evoke all of the thrills and chills of the season. It’s truly a joy to be living in an age where there are so many new books about witches hitting shelves — everything from nature witches to fantasy witches to dark horror witches! If you want a darker supernatural read for this spooky season, then here are three new must-read you’ll want to get on your TBR stat!

Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis Katrell can speak to the dead, and while some might find that eerie, Katrell sees an opportunity. Living in poverty with her mom and her mom’s deadbeat boyfriend, Katrell is willing to use every advantage she can to survive. But first, she receives a warning to stop speaking to the dead, or else. Katrell ignores it, knowing she has no other choice but to keep on speaking to the dead, or starve. Then, when she inadvertently raises someone from the dead, she is forced to confront the dark forces she’s awoken head on.

Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood Andromeda is a debtera — she is trained to make amulets that ward off the manifestations of the Evil Eye. When she’s cast out by her mentor shortly before becoming licensed, she’s desperate for any job she can get. She ends up at a frigid, sprawling estate in the desert that’s so full of manifestations Andromeda fears for her life, and the lives of its occupants, which include the enigmatic Mr. Rochester. But Andromeda doesn’t have much of a choice but to get to work. And it’s not long before she discovers the place is cursed, and Mr. Rochester is in grave danger. But by the time she figures that out, she’s fallen for him.

Blood Like Magic by Liselle Sambury Set in the near future Toronto, Voya comes from a long line of witches who have used their magic to survive no matter the cost. When Voya fails her calling, which should awaken her magic, she is given a second chance…but she must kill her true love. The only problem? She’s never been in love. But if she fails this task, not only will her own magic be forfeit, but everyone in her family will lose their magic as well. The stakes are too high for Voya to not follow through with this murderous plan, but how does she fall in love knowing her potential lover’s fate?

