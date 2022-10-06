The Best New Cookbooks of Fall 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I always get more excited for cooking in the fall. Sure, summer is has lots of flashy vegetables and an abundance of fruit, but it’s also hot. I’m rarely in the mood to turn on my oven, let alone undertake a multi-hour cooking project. And then along comes fall, with its cooler temps and crisp evenings, and suddenly I don’t want to leave my kitchen, ever.

Happily, fall is also big for cookbook releases! There are so many amazing cookbooks recently out and coming out between now and the end of the year — far too many to list here, and far too many for my limited budget. So here are my must-have cookbooks of fall, the ones I’m most excited about. It’s an eclectic mix of sweet and savory cookbooks by both beloved food writers and chefs and cooks who are new to me.

I love a cookbook that tells a story, so I’ve included plenty of books that focus on particular cuisines and communities. And while I do love learning new techniques and trying new flavors — especially this time of year — I don’t always have the time (or desire) to devote hours and hours to cooking. So I’ve included cookbooks that focus on quick, easy meals, as well as cookbooks full of the kind of exciting inspiration I crave when I have a whole afternoon and some energy. Get ready to get hungry!

New Cookbooks, Fall 2022: Mezcla by Ixta Belfrage One of the things I appreciate about Ottolenghi as a celebrity chef are his collaborations. Sweet, which he co-authored with Helen Goh, is one of my favorite cookbooks, and I also love Sami Tamimi’s Falastin. So I cannot wait to start cooking from Ixta Belfrage’s first solo cookbook! Mezcla celebrates blends and mixes, the kind of inventive fusion cooking that Belfrage is known for. She draws inspiration from her Brazilian and Mexican heritage, often by way of other countries and cuisines. I appreciate cookbooks that take time into account, so when I learned this book is divided into quick recipes and longer recipes, it immediately went on the to-buy list.

Dinner in One by Melissa Clark Melissa Clark’s Dinner is one of my all-time favorite cookbooks, so obviously I’m thrilled she has a new one out. This one features a collection of 100 one pan/one pot/one bowl dinners — my kind of cooking! Clark’s flavors are always the perfect blend of homey and interesting, and I often find myself making them over and over again, with little tweaks and alterations. If you’re looking for new recipes that are approachable and not overwhelming, definitely check this one out.

Audiobooks Promotions Newsletter Sign up for Audiobooks Promotions to receive special offers, new products, and interesting listens from the world of audiobooks! Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Chinese Homestyle by Maggie Zhu Maggie Zhu is the author of the blog Omnivore’s Cookbook, which is full of delicious Chinese recipes designed for home cooks. In this book, she offers an array of vegan, vegetable-heavy recipes that highlight the flavors she grew up with in China, as well as dishes she’s fallen in love with since moving to the States. It’s chock-full of soups, dumplings, takeout recipes, tofu, and more, as well as tons of delectable sauces and condiments.

Justice of the Pies by Maya-Camille Broussard (October 18) Do you really need to know anything about this book besides its title? No, you don’t. But here you go: Broussard is a baker, chef, and owner of the Justice of the Pies Bakery in Chicago. This cookbook is full of her best recipes for sweet and savory pastries, as well as profiles of all sorts of people working for social justice, and the recipes they’ve inspired her to develop. So, basically, it’s perfect.

Rambutan by Cynthia Shanmugalingam (October 11) If you love cookbooks that tell a story, you’re going to want to preorder this one immediately. Shanmugalingam grew up in London, learning about Sri Lankan cuisine from her immigrant parents. In this book, full of gorgeous photographs and delectable recipes, she explores that cuisine in depth, and in a way that’s accessible to home cooks. Shanmugalingam style is warm and inviting, which makes reading this recipes and getting to know Sri Lankan flavors a real treat.

Diasporican by Illyanna Maisonet (October 18) This isn’t just a cookbook — it’s also tells the story of the Puerto Rican diaspora in the U.S., through food and history. Chef and food writer Illyanna Maisonet has been exploring Puerto Rican food for years, and Diasporican is the culmination of that work. She shares some of her family’s most treasured recipes, as well as other beloved Puerto Rican dishes, from tostones and pernil to Flan De Queso.

First Generation by Frankie Gaw (October 25) Look, I can’t resist a personal cookbook, okay? Cooking is intimate, and so cookbooks that honor a cook’s history, identity, and experiences are always the best ones. In his first cookbook, Frankie Gaw, who writes the food blog Little Fat Boy, explores his heritage as a first generation Taiwanese American from the Midwest. It’s full of traditional Taiwanese favorites, as well as his own unique creations that celebrate the various places and cultures that have shaped his cooking.

Cook As You Are by Ruby Tandoh (November 8) I’ve been a fan of Ruby Tandoh since she appeared on The Great British Bake Off…what feels like ages and ages ago. And now her latest cookbook has a U.S. release! This is the book for you if cooking intimidates you. Tandoh believes that cooking can be for everyone, that it doesn’t have to be fancy, or hard, or expensive, or complicated. And in this book, with humor, patience, and infectious warmth, she explains exactly how. It’s full of recipes that just feel cozy, that make you want to invite some friends over and start chopping.

What’s For Dessert? by Claire Saffitz (November 8) Do I need another dessert cookbook? Absolutely not. Am I going to buy this one. Absolutely yes. If you, like me, love Saffitz’s Dessert Person, rejoice! Her new book is just as mouthwateringly delicious, just as approachable, and just as fun. I appreciate that her recipes are easily adaptable for whatever equipment you happen to have, and also the breadth of dessert recipes she covers, from cookies and cakes to custards and puddings.

In need of some cooking inspiration while you wait for these books? Check out these new cookbooks to level up your culinary skills and this list of some of the best cookbooks of 2022.

And if you, like me, are revved up about fall baking thanks to the return of The Great British Bake Off, take a look at our cookbook showdowns for chocolate cake, apple pie, and ginger cookies!