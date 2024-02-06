11 of the Best New Cookbooks to Watch for in 2024
February may be upon us, but it’s not too late to set a resolution for 2024! Cooking more can seem at first like a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. Through cookbooks, you can find recipes that work for your needs and daily routine. Many cookbooks offer advice, culinary history, and other resources to deepen your understanding of how to cook beyond just one meal.
Whether you’re just branching into the world of cookbooks or are a seasoned reader, you’ll find plenty of new recs among these 11 best and most anticipated cookbooks of 2024. Each one is organized by release date, so you’ll know when to look for it at your local bookstore or library.
For more culinary advice, check out this round-up of the best cookbooks that teach intuitive skills, including Cooking at Home: Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying About Recipes (And Love My Microwave) by David Chang and Priya Krishna. Foodies may also appreciate checking out the Best Cooking Memoirs of All Time, like The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South by Michael W. Twitty and Blood, Bones, & Butter: The Inadvertent Education of a Reluctant Chef by Gabrielle Hamilton.
Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks by Crystal Wilkinson (January 23)
O. Henry Award-winning author Crystal Wilkinson explores Black Appalachian culinary history through the the generations of women who came before her. Alongside recipes and photographs, Wilkinson reflects on her relationship with her grandmother, whose presence she feels alongside her ancestors in her life.
The Cottagecore Baking Book: 60 Sweet and Savory Bakes for Simple, Cozy Living by Kayla Lobermeier (February 20)
From teacakes and pies to scones and fresh bread, learn how to make baked goods in coziness and comfort. Alongside the recipes, you’ll find tips for cultivating a cottagecore lifestyle.
JoyFull: Cook Effortlessly, Eat Freely, Live Radiantly by Radhi Devlukia-Shetty (February 27)
Cooking can be a practice for cultivating daily happiness. Bring joy into your kitchen with over 125 plant-based recipes, from Loaded Toast Four Ways to Pecan Upside Down Cake and more.
Mary Berry’s Complete Cookbook, Revised and Updated by Mary Berry (March 5)
This spring, watch for a new edition of former Great British Bake Off host Mary Berry’s comprehensive cookbook. With her as your guide to hundreds of bakes, you can’t go wrong.
Hot Sheet: Sweet and Savory Sheet Pan Recipes for Every Day and Celebrations by Olga Massov & Sanaë Lemoine (March 5)
Sheet pan recipes are perfect for making breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even dessert simple. Learn how to get the most out of your pan with over 100 recipes.
Part-Time Baker: Simple bakes without the stress by Florence Stanton (March 5)
Who says baking needs to be a hassle? Find cake, brownie, croissant, and more recipes created with delicious flavors and saving time equally in mind.
Flavorama: A Guide to Unlocking the Art and Science of Flavor by Arielle Johnson (March 12)
Learn from flavor scientist Dr. Arielle Johnson how to bring vibrancy to your dishes. Plus, practice yourself on over 75 included recipes!
Smokin’ and Grillin’ with Aaron Brown: More Than 100 Spectacular Recipes for Cooking Outdoors by Aaron Brown (April 2)
Aaron “AB” Brown shares strategies to revolutionize your smoking and grilling plans. From mains to sauces, sides, and desserts, this cookbook is the perfect way to prepare for summer.
My Mexican Mesa, Y Listo! Beautiful Flavors, Family Style by Jenny Martinez (April 30)
TikTok star Jenny Martinez debuts with a collection of over 100 Mexican recipes that are perfect for families! Many of the recipes included have been passed down in her own family for generations and inspired Martinez’s love of cooking.
The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook by ConcernedApe and Ryan Novak (May 14)
Stardew Valley fans will enjoy this celebration of the cozy farming game told through seasonal recipes. Try Strange Buns, Pink Cake, Seafoam Pudding, and more for yourself!
Thai Home Cooking: 100 Recipes with Steps and Tips for Easy, Authentic Thai Food by Orathay Souksisavanh (June 11)
Through over 100 recipes, Orathay Souksisavanh shares how to make authentic and delicious Thai food at home. The book includes step-by-step photography to walk readers through each recipe.
