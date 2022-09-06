8 of the Best New Comics Out In September

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s a new month, so there are new comics to read! When I’m let loose in the comics and graphic novels section of a bookstore or go to my local comic book store, I always walk out with an unintended stack of comics across all genres. The pile on my night table gets taller and more precarious, like a Jenga tower. It’s not always kind to my wallet, but looking at my comics and graphic novels collection makes me happy. Who can put a price on that?

Comics and graphic novels range in genre and age group, like the book industry in general. Superhero comics are still hugely popular, but you can also find comics for basically anyone in your life. Comics and graphic novels add a visual storytelling component that enhances the reading experience. The wide array of comics available makes them a huge part of the publishing industry, and an integral part of literature in general. It’s always exciting to see how wide the comics world can go and what new creators are adding to the genre and expanding it.

For the month of September, there’s an array of new releases: from memoir to fantasy, they span style and genre, so you’ll have an exciting time reading.

Fantasy Comics Demon in the Wood by Leigh Bardugo, illustrated by Dani Pendergast, adapted by Kyla Vanderklugt (September 27) Before the events of Shadow and Bone in Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse, the Darkling was constantly moving. Eryk is a Grisha and on the run with his mother, Lena, because of his powers that people see as either extremely dangerous or exploitable. Eryk and Lena find a village to stay in that seems like it will be safe, but Lena warns Eryk to hide his power. If you’re a big fan of the Darkling or just want to know why he’s so hell-bent on his cause, this is a great prequel to dive into alongside the Grishaverse. Doughnuts and Doom by Balazs Lorinczi (September 20) Enemies-to-lovers, witches, and rock star dreams — it’s like this comic was written with me in mind. When Margot and Elena meet, magic surrounds them in a shocking and immediate way. Margot accidentally curses a doughnut at the shop where Elena is working, and their annoyance quickly turns into a mutual attraction. Margot is a witch trying to pass her exams to start her potions business, while Elena is in a band that’s trying to make a name for themselves. The magic in this book is fun and engaging, and it’s the perfect fall witchy read. Talli, Daughter of the Moon Vol. 1 by Sourya Sihachakr, translated by François Vigneault (September 27) This Medieval fantasy comic has all the elements necessary for a great adventure story. Talli is the last living Summoner, and she is descended from the moon goddess. Talli is in touch with nature and can summon animals, and she has to get out quickly when her castle is invaded by rivals. She goes on the run with the noble night Sir Alan. During their travels, they find more people to join Talli’s cause to defeat the evil forces after her.

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic's best posts, picked for you. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Middle Grade Jessi’s Secret Language by Chan Chau (September 6) Based on the original novels by Ann M. Martin, this is the latest entry in the Baby-Sitters Club graphic novel adaptation series. Jessi, the newest member of the BSC, is looking after a boy named Matt. He’s Deaf and uses sign language to communicate, so Jessi learns the language, too, and teaching it to all the other kids in the neighborhood. Whether you’re a longtime BSC fan or want to get a kid in your life into them, these are fun adaptations for fans and newbies alike.

Comics for the New Season September is a time of change and new beginnings. Whether you’re starting school or celebrating Rosh Hashanah or just the start of autumn, it’s a time of thoughtfulness and renewal. Next month, we’ll get into the witchiest and pumpkin-iest part of the season.

If you’re looking for more comics in general, we’re always covering the latest and recommending the best comics to read as a beginner.