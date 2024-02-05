New Comics and Graphic Novels to Fall in Love With This February

Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky .

February is the shortest month, even in years like 2024, when it’s a leap year. (Because we really wanted an extra 24 hours before Election Day is over, right?) But there’s still a lot going on this month: we honor Black history, we anticipate (or dread) Valentine’s Day, and we get that little bit closer to a changing of the season. What else could one ask for?

Despite the shortage of days, there is no shortage of new books coming out this month. You’ll get to choose between traveling back to the Ice Age or sticking closer to home to discover the wonders that exist right where we live. You can join a couple of alien pals as they try their hand (er, tentacle) at cooking, or you can hang out with an aspiring artist as she resorts to sports to get the money to pay for her education.

With the usual caveat about changing pub dates (the publishing industry is nothing if not unpredictable), here are eight graphic novels coming out in February that you are sure to love just as much, if not more, than the person you still haven’t bought chocolates and flowers for. Hey, maybe get them a comic instead — it’ll last longer and doesn’t melt in the sun!

Sunny Makes Her Case by Jennifer L. Holm and Matthew Holm (February 6) In this fifth addition to the “Sunny” series, middle-schooler Sunny is on the hunt for an extracurricular activity that matches her personality. When a friend creates a debate club, Sunny joins, and she quickly discovers that she is very good at arguing with people! As the debate topics get more serious, however, Sunny will have to do the same.

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic’s best posts, picked for you.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Wildful by Kengo Kurimoto (February 6) When Poppy’s new friend Rob introduces her to the magic of nature right in her own backyard, she can’t wait to show her mother all she has learned. But Mum has been deeply depressed ever since her own mother’s death. Can the outdoors help to heal her and bring her closer to Poppy?

Zips and Eeloo Make Hummus by Leila Boukarim and Alex Lopez (February 6) The title characters are aliens who both love human culture and are absolutely convinced that they know everything there is to know about being a person — even making hummus! But of course, putting this delicious treat together is more complicated than they were expecting. These two unconventional friends will have to rely on each other if they want to enjoy a nice snack!

Bunt!: Striking Out on Financial Aid by Ngozi Ukazu and Mad Rupert (February 13) From the creator of the beloved webcomic Check, Please! comes another sports-themed adventure, Bunt! Molly was attending art school on a scholarship — emphasis on “was.” When her financial aid vanishes, her only hope is to earn an athletic scholarship by forming a softball team with several other artists.

Conan the Barbarian: Bound in Black Stone Volume One by Jim Zub and Rob De La Torre (February 13) We all know Conan as a strong, confident warrior. Before that, though, he was just a young man wishing for an exciting life beyond the bounds of his uninspiring village. This graphic novel introduces you to that neophyte adventurer as he dreams of the many battles and villains he will someday encounter.

The Happy Shop by Brittany Long Olsen (February 13) Have you ever wanted to bottle a happy feeling so you could revisit it on a not-so-happy day? That’s what the Happy Shop is all about! When Darcy goes to work in the shop after accidentally breaking one of the jars that contain happiness, she learns what it takes to make the shop tick — and that she will need to think big to save it from irrelevance.

The Cold Ever After by Jeremy Whitley and Megan Huang (February 27) Noelani once protected the royals of Patria Lupi, until she made a big mistake: she fell in love with the queen. Twelve miserable years later, Noelani is called back by Queen Isadora herself for an urgent mission: find Isadora’s missing daughter in three days, or the princess’s ruthless suitor will destroy the kingdom and everyone in it. As Noelani gets closer to the truth, she must decide how far she is willing to go for duty…and for love.

Earthdivers Volume Two: Ice Age by Stephen Graham Jones and Riccardo Burchielli (February 27) How far would you go to get your children back? For Tawny, the mother of two missing kids, the answer is over 20,000 years into the past. Using a cave portal to travel back in time, Tawny finds herself separated not only from her children, but also her husband and everything she ever knew — and stuck in a world where the megafauna is the least of her concerns.

Looking for manga? Here are some exciting manga releases from January 2024. Be sure to check out the New Release Index for more information on upcoming releases of all kinds!