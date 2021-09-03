This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I am well into adulthood, and coloring is just as fun and soothing now as it was when I was a kid. Kids gain a lot of pretty neat benefits from the simple act of coloring: it helps them learn to focus, develop fine motor skills and coordination, build color awareness, and stimulates creativity. Most importantly, it’s fun! Get them started with the fantastic new coloring books for kids!

I wanted to highlight some recent coloring books for the littles in your life, both because school is starting back up, and because if they love to color, I’m sure at one point or another you’ve exhausted your coloring book resources and are looking for something new. The batch below is from this year and last year, and they’re all just waiting to be colored in by some eager youngsters with their crayons ready.

I’m breaking these new coloring books for kids up into two categories by age group: coloring books for tiny littles from ages 1–5 and growing kids from ages 6–10. Happy coloring!

New Coloring Books for Kids Ages 1–5

The Creative Toddler’s First Coloring Book by Imagi Press Featuring large drawings with bold lines to help encourage coloring within the lines, this coloring book is great for toddlers ages 1–3. The pictures are all everyday items to help with their recognition skills and vocabulary expansion, such as fruits and vegetables, farm and zoo animals, weather, and other recognizable objects for them to color and learn about.

The Kids Are All Right Newsletter Sign up to The Kids Are All Right to receive news and recommendations from the world of kid lit and middle grade books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

My First English-Spanish Children’s Coloring Book by Jocelyn Wood While your little is coloring fun pictures of shapes, numbers, letters, and colors, why not help them learn the names for what they’re coloring in two languages? This coloring book pairs each picture with the item’s name in both Spanish and English, so not only are they learning their numbers and the names for colors in one language, they’re learning in two!

My First Big Book of Undersea Creatures by Little Bee Books Dive under the sea for 200 pages of ocean-inspired coloring opportunities for kids! As an aquarium-loving former child myself, I would have gone bananas for a coloring book with this much sea creature content. Your littles can choose from dolphins, sharks, sea turtles, starfish, and other oceanic creatures to color to their heart’s content.

Coloring Book Vehicles for Toddlers by Kwabu Let this coloring book introduce the toddlers in your life to the planes, trains, and automobiles that they see on the road or in the air. They’ll love coloring and learning about cars, firetrucks, trains, tractors, diggers, and more as they fill in the 25 pages of vehicles available, all on thick paper with one-sided print.

Dinosaur Coloring Book for Kids by ColoredUniverse Help your young adventurers go back in time to the age of dinosaurs with this dinosaur coloring book. They’ll enjoy 28 pages of a variety of dinosaur species to choose from, including Triceratops, Stegosaurus, T-Rex, Spinosaurus, and more. Not to mention, the dinos in this book are quite adorably drawn.

Bug Book for Kids: Coloring Fun and Awesome Facts by Katie Henries-Meisner and Andre Sibayan Your youngsters can explore and learn about the world of bugs and insects from the safety of these coloring pages. They’ll get to know 25 different types, from ladybugs to centipedes to crickets, and learn cool and interesting facts about each species before coloring them. See? So much better than having one of these critters show up inside your house for an impromptu show and tell.

New Coloring Books for Kids Ages 6–10

Coloring Books for Kids Cool Nature by The Future Teacher Foundation Put this one in the hands of your young nature lover, because this coloring book boasts a wide variety of nature-related scenes and objects, from natural phenomenons like lightning and rainbows, to habitats and ecosystems, to endangered and unusual animals and plants from all over the world.

Mermaid Coloring Book by Silly Bear If you have a young mermaid fan in your life, this coloring book is for them. With 50 different mermaid designs to choose from, including adorable illustrations of other sea creatures the mermaids interact with, this coloring experience will be a treat.

Space Technology and Our Solar System: Fun & Facts Coloring Book by Daniel Gershkovitz Kids can learn about space technology and our solar system while they color in this informative and fun space coloring book. Color planets, space shuttles, telescopes, meteors, and all manner of space-related things while learning cool facts about them.

I Am: Positive Affirmations for Kids and Coloring Book for Young Black Girls by Aaliyah Wilson This coloring book is 34 pages of confidence boosting, self-esteem building nurturing for young Black girls. Each illustration is paired with a positive quote, and the book includes self-esteem building worksheets and other fun activities.

Cute Stuff Coloring Book by Coco Wyo Give your kid the gift of absolutely adorable illustrations to color with this gem. Do they like cute bunnies? Kittens? Delicious yet also adorable desserts? Smiling, happy flowers and sandwiches? It’s all here in 50 pages of nearly unbearable cuteness.

Color Happy: A Year of Themed Coloring Pages by Tara L. Nearants This all ages coloring book has seasonal themes, geometric patterns, and other happy, soothing imagery that is easy and non-tedious to color. Perfectly bite-sized coloring opportunities for when your youngster wants a low commitment, easy, and fun coloring experience.

I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to pick up a few of these myself, for my…actually, probably for me, but I’m guessing you have real children in your life who would love one of these! I chose a wide variety of subjects to keep things fun and interesting, and one of these is bound to catch their eye.

Want even more coloring options? Check out the free coloring pages that you can print out at home!