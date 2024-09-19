Oh, what a perfect read for election season! Zaki, a Stanford psychologist, lays out compelling research about the ways cynicism is negatively impacting modern life, from harming our interpersonal relationships to weakening our public institutions to damaging our health. People often think cynicism is a sign of intelligence, but the data reveal that cynical people—those who believe others are generally selfish and primarily motivated by self-interest—are more susceptible to manipulation and conspiracy theories. Cynical thinking not only prevents us from effectively solving social problems, it frequently makes them worse.

What Zaki suggests instead of cynicism is not unquestioning optimism but “hopeful skepticism,” evidence-based critical thinking (from actual evidence, not the “do your own research” corners of the internet) that allows for the possibility that people are trustworthy and want to help. And he offers concrete steps we can take to move away from cynicism and toward hopeful optimism. If you feel yourself resisting that idea as you read the description, you’re exactly the reader for this book. (Available now)