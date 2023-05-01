Image of a Wishbone tote bag
Book Fetish

10 New Bookish Tote Bags for Your Latest Library or Bookstore Haul

Every reader their tote bag and every tote bag their reader.* Let it be known that book lovers not only love to collect new reads, but they also have in their possession several bookmarks and book totes at any time. Every bookish website, blog, Bookstagram, and BookTok has featured a great book tote now and then, so highlighting them as if they are new or novel would be disingenuous. But you know what? Creative book lovers are always developing new bookish tote bags, some born of clever phrases and others from nostalgia, passion for the bookstore of library, or simply because making cute tote bags is fun.

I scrolled through my Etsy saves recently and saw so many fun totes sitting there, just waiting to be shared with my fellow book nerds. So today, pals, is the day. We’re going to look at a bunch of new bookish tote bags that you can snag for yourself in preparation of “reading outside” or “reading inside but in a new location” season. These bags are perfect for carrying your hauls, too, either from the bookstore or the library or even back from the person who borrowed them from your shelves.

There is something here for every kind of book lover. Some will scratch the nostalgia itch and others will lean all the way into some of the trendy things we see around social media.

*A generous reinterpretation of one of the Laws of Library Science, ok?

Sweet New Bookish Tote Bags for Readers

Image of a blue tote bag with Wishbone the dog and a pile of books. It says "wishbone book club."

Are you a member of the Wishbone book club? You’ll want to carry this tote and tell everyone — being associated with the most well-read dog is a pretty big deal. $20.

Image of a tote with a green cottage made of books.

I’m leaving my current world and entering the world of this cozy tote bag. $22.

Image of a canvas tote bag with a book on it. Beside the book says "read more, worry less."

I read a lot and still worry a lot, but I do wonder what would happen if I read less. Would I worry more? Either way, the sentiment on this tote bag is a good one. $17.

Image of a tote bag that features a series of tarot cards depicting romance tropes.

For the romance book lovers out there, this tote features tropes as tarot cards. How fun! $30.

Image of a tote bag with a purple square on it. On the square is white text reading "book lover."

This shop has a ton of totes with different sayings in this minimalist style. I love the light purple with the “book lover” text. $17.

Image of a pink tote bag with red writing that says "find me at the library."

A perfect tote for the library lovers and workers out there. $32.

Image of a black tote bag with a "hello, I am" style sticker image on it that says "going book shopping."

Pair this book shopping tote with the above tote about the library and you can swap out which one you use, depending on that hour’s activities. $28.

Image of a canvas tote featuring 2 female-appearing skeletons kissing. In pink text it says "read more queer books."

Kissing skeletons? Check. Queer book pride? Check. $18, and you can get this one personalized if you’d like, too.

Image of a person holding a white tote bag. The tote says "magical books please" in pink.

For the fans of all things magical worlds is this great new tote bag. $23.

Image of a white tote bag being held by a white hand with red fingernails. The tote has a space ship and says "take me to your readers!"

Talk about an out of this world tote bag. You can choose from different sizes with this one. $24 and up.

