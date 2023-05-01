10 New Bookish Tote Bags for Your Latest Library or Bookstore Haul

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Every reader their tote bag and every tote bag their reader.* Let it be known that book lovers not only love to collect new reads, but they also have in their possession several bookmarks and book totes at any time. Every bookish website, blog, Bookstagram, and BookTok has featured a great book tote now and then, so highlighting them as if they are new or novel would be disingenuous. But you know what? Creative book lovers are always developing new bookish tote bags, some born of clever phrases and others from nostalgia, passion for the bookstore of library, or simply because making cute tote bags is fun.

I scrolled through my Etsy saves recently and saw so many fun totes sitting there, just waiting to be shared with my fellow book nerds. So today, pals, is the day. We’re going to look at a bunch of new bookish tote bags that you can snag for yourself in preparation of “reading outside” or “reading inside but in a new location” season. These bags are perfect for carrying your hauls, too, either from the bookstore or the library or even back from the person who borrowed them from your shelves.

There is something here for every kind of book lover. Some will scratch the nostalgia itch and others will lean all the way into some of the trendy things we see around social media.

*A generous reinterpretation of one of the Laws of Library Science, ok?

Sweet New Bookish Tote Bags for Readers Are you a member of the Wishbone book club? You’ll want to carry this tote and tell everyone — being associated with the most well-read dog is a pretty big deal. $20.

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

I read a lot and still worry a lot, but I do wonder what would happen if I read less. Would I worry more? Either way, the sentiment on this tote bag is a good one. $17.

For the romance book lovers out there, this tote features tropes as tarot cards. How fun! $30.

This shop has a ton of totes with different sayings in this minimalist style. I love the light purple with the “book lover” text. $17.

Pair this book shopping tote with the above tote about the library and you can swap out which one you use, depending on that hour’s activities. $28.

For the fans of all things magical worlds is this great new tote bag. $23.

Talk about an out of this world tote bag. You can choose from different sizes with this one. $24 and up.

Want even more bookish totes? We’ve got you.