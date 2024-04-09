The Best New Book Releases Out April 9, 2024

If you, like me, have fallen for the Yeehaw Agenda (or the Bey-haw Agenda, if you’re nasty), then the release of My Black Country by Alice Randall is right on time. In it, award-winning professor and songwriter Randall documents her search for the most influential Black family in country music.

If you’re down to celebrate Poetry Month through your reading, Anne Mai Yee Jansen has a great list of suggestions to read for the month. And, if you like to follow literary awards, the latest winner of the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction has been announced.