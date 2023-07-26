New App Gives Free Access to Banned Books Depending On Area

The Digital Public Library of America (DPLA) launched a new program earlier this month called the Banned Book Club. The program gives users access to books that have been banned in their local libraries by using “GPS-based geo-targeting.” To use the service, readers can go to TheBannedBookClub.info and share their location to view the banned books in their area. The books can then be downloaded for free with the Palace e-reader app.

Executive director of the DPLA John S. Bracken said, “At DPLA, our mission is to ensure access to knowledge for all and we believe in the power of technology to further that access.” He continued, “Today book bans are one of the greatest threats to our freedom. We have created the Banned Book Club to leverage the dual powers of libraries and digital technology to ensure that every American can access the books they want to read.”

A few days ago, the DPLA’s new program got a shout-out in the form of a tweet from former President Barack Obama.