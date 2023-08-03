New Adult Marvel Crime Series to Be Written by S.A. Cosby, Lisa Jewell, and Alex Segura

An imprint of Disney Publishing Worldwide, Hyperion Avenue, is debuting new fiction under Marvel Crime. The new endeavor will feature three original novels by bestselling authors S.A. Cosby, Lisa Jewell, and Alex Segura. The stories will be gritty crime novels geared towards adults and will use familiar Marvel characters.

The first will be out in 2024, will be written by Jewell, and is inspired by Jessica Jones. Cosby’s Luke Cage book and Segura’s Daredevil one will both be out in 2025.

Sven Larsen, Vice President of licensed publishing at Marvel, said, “We are always looking for new ways to tell stories about Marvel’s beloved superheroes, and working with Hyperion Avenue on the Marvel Crime novels will showcase these characters in an exciting new light. We know that lifelong Marvel fans and crime fiction enthusiasts alike will enjoy this inventive new series.”

