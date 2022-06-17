Netflix for Book Discovery and Other Problems

I’m lucky: I live in the suburbs of a large city. There are two independent bookstores within a ten minute drive from my house, and several more chain and independent bookstores within 30. If I want to have a perfect book discovery moment, I can make it happen without much trouble.

But the thing is, even though I’m a dedicated independent bookstore shopper, I don’t often use my local bookstores for discovery. By the time something shows up in the window at Barnes & Noble, I’ve probably already decided whether or not I’m going to read it.

Now, I can’t lie and say this isn’t because books have been my job — or part of it — since 2010. I’ve worked largely in kids’ books for the last few years, and even though I don’t only read kids’ books, I’ve still learned how to learn about books in general.

How I learn about new authors and their books is the same way other people do: through word of mouth. Through Twitter. Through Instagram. Through TikTok. Through my book club discussions. Through excited, or exasperated, texts from friends. Through Book Riot’s emails in my inbox.

So I was just a bit frustrated to see a recent New York Times article with the same old complaints about how book discovery is dead. The article trots out the same publishing issues that news outlets have been discussing since the advent of Amazon: bookstores are dead, book discovery is dead, and there’s no good way to buy books by new or lesser known authors outside of Amazon.