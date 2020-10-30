Need a Diversion? Enjoy a Book Themed Word Search

With the days bleeding one into the next and the news never having much to offer outside doom and fear, you might be seeking any possible diversion to redirect your energy, even for a few minutes.

Why not try your hands at a word search?

Find below a book-themed word search to try on your computer (or if you’re old school like me, you can print that bad boy and do it by hand). You’re welcome to share this widely, as well as right click to save on your device of choice. All of the words are parts of a book. They are forwards, backwards, and diagonal, so don’t forget to look in all directions.

For the sake of not being cruel, the solution to the word search is further down the post so you can come back and check your answers.

Ready. Set. Word search!

Solutions below, so don’t scroll down unless you’re ready.

