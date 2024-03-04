15 Tiny Ways to Celebrate National Reading Month

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

Happy National Reading Month! Oh, you didn’t know? In recognition of Dr. Seuss’s birth month, March has been designated National Reading Month, a time to celebrate all things books. Schools, libraries, and bookstores across the country hold special events to mark the month, especially with reading activities for kids. But National Reading Month isn’t just for little ones. Readers of all ages can join the fun. Go all-out by starting a new book club or taking a trip to the place where your favorite book is set. Or, if your schedule won’t allow you to drop everything and read, we’ve got options. Even the busiest book lovers can participate with these tiny ways to celebrate National Reading Month.

Some of these ideas involve actual reading, while others are ways to support your local bookish community, engage with your favorite stories, and share your love of books with others. No act is too small to spread the literary love. If you haven’t already hopped aboard the 2024 Read Harder Challenge, now is a great time to start. You’ve still got ten months to expand your reading horizons by taking on twenty-four reading prompts. Find plenty of recommendations for books that fit the challenge in the Read Harder Newsletter.