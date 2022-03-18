National Book Critics Circle Award Winners Announced

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The winners of the National Book Critics Circle Awards for the 2021 publishing year were announced on March 17th in a virtual ceremony.

The National Book Critics Circle consists of nearly 800 members and was established in 1974 in New York with the goal to honor outstanding writing and foster “… a national conversation about reading, criticism, and literature.”

The distinguished award is the only in the United States with a deciding committee made of book critics. Awards are granted in six categories to books published in English in the U.S. The categories are: Fiction, Nonfiction, Biography, Autobiography, Poetry, and Criticism. There were additional awards given for the Toni Morrison Achievement Award, the Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award, the John Leonard Prize for Best First Book, and the Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing.

Here are the winners!

