Nashville Public Library Makes “I Read Banned Books” LIbrary Cards

The Nashville Public library has designed a limited edition library card that reads “I Read Banned Books.” The card is in response to cases of nationwide book banning, some of which have been in Tennessee, like in the case of Maus and Walk Two Moons.

“Our job is just to ensure that if you want it, it’s here for you,” said Public Information Officer for the Nashville Public Library, Ed Brown.

“Maus is all checked out right now,” he continued, “so we got more copies on order but as soon as word got around about what happened in McMinn County, we got a lot of holds.”

The library aims to distribute 5,000 cards this month.

