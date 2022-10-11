This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Every November, National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) asks competitors to write 50,000 words in 30 days. Rise to the occasion, and you can consider yourself a NaNoWriMo winner. Don’t be fooled by this competition’s deceptive simplicity, though. This challenge can be brutal, and for every NaNoWriMo winner, there are many, many more who have lost. To keep yourself on track this year, consider picking out some NaNoWriMo treats to motivate you through the first 50,000 words of your next novel.

But wait a minute. Why would you need to buy yourself treats for NaNoWriMo? Isn’t winning a reward in itself? And it can’t really be that hard to write 50,000 words…can it?

Yes, my sweet summer child. Yes, it can.

You see, NaNoWriMo is an endurance challenge. You have 30 days exactly — from midnight on Nov. 1 to 11:59 P.M. on Nov. 30 — to write 50,000 words. That’s approximately 1,667 words per day, every day, for a whole month. And believe me when I tell you that problems will come out of the woodwork to stall your writing progress the moment you decide to throw your hat in the ring.

That’s why a lot of Wrimos choose to use NaNoWriMo treats to motivate themselves. Pick a word goal, assign a gift to it, and buy that gift for yourself if you meet the goal. Your gifts don’t have to be extravagant. They just have to be enticing enough to make you keep at it. I strongly recommend focusing on the stretch between 20,000 and 40,000 words, simply because that’s where many Wrimos begin to doubt themselves, as Neil Gaiman points out in his NaNoWriMo pep talk from 2007. Ultimately, though, you should do whatever works for you.

10 NaNoWriMo Treats To Motivate You Through 50,000 Words If you’re still pining for the Scholastic Book Fair, go ahead and add a set of these adorable mini erasers to your Amazon cart. Available in 300- or 1000-piece lots. $9+

If online shopping is your biggest distraction when writing, acknowledge your bad habits with this fun coffee mug — and treat yourself at the same time. Available in two sizes. $15+

This Sarah’s Scribbles tote bag features one of the illustrator’s most relatable comics. $22

Writing can be lonely, so make sure you have this set of Good Omens Funko Pops on your list of NaNoWriMo treats. $35

This LAMY Safari fountain pen will make everything you write with it feel extra special. Available in 13 colors. $37

Speaking from personal experience, this heated neck and shoulder massager has been a lifesaver on long writing days. (Thanks, Mom.) $60

This Jansport Right Pack Premium backpack fits a laptop, water bottle, and — almost — as many books as you like, so it’s perfect for writing on the go. Available in five colors. $80

For less than the cost of a spa day, this indulgent foot spa from Sharper Image could be yours. $100

This triptych of bookish metal line art makes a great addition to any book lover’s space. Available in three sizes and five colors. $114+

