Quiz: Can You Match The Mystery Novel to Its Opening Line?

There are very few pleasures in life than cracking open a new book, reading the first sentence, and thinking: damn, what a way to start!

Opening lines often set the pace of what is to come. Who doesn’t recognise the famous “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife” in Pride And Prejudice or “Happy families are all alike; unhappy families are all unhappy in their own way” in Anna Karenina?

Toni Morrison, as well, is quite known for her strong first lines, which have a tendency to keep the reader interested and guessing. Toni Morrison wrote the best opening paragraph of a novel ever pic.twitter.com/oFiepIcK9B — Ben Purkert (@BenPurkert) February 18, 2022

Here at Book Riot we love a good opening, and we have compiled 22 of the best first lines in books out there, as well as what makes them such strong openings to a book. For all lovers of mysteries and of opening lines, I have created the perfect quiz for you. Twenty-two mystery novels, 11 opening lines: your task is to match each line to its rightful novel. Do you think you can crack the mystery? (Check below the quiz for the results!)

