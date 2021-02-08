Mystery Books Set Around the World and in the Woods

Okay, this is (so far) a ten-book historical mystery series with Rowland Sinclair, a wealthy Australian artist, as the sleuth. Of course me being me I started with the second book — I just really wanted to read a remote set murder mystery, and the beginning of the book gave me the information I needed to not be confused so win-win for me. However, I enjoyed this so much I’m going back to the first. And with that out of the way on to this book!

It’s set in the 1930s and while I find that a lot of historical mysteries kind of blend into feeling much like the same, this one really stood out for a few reasons: the unique and varied characters; the moving settings; I can’t recall reading many Australian sleuths or artists. We start on the R.M.S. Aquitania, a luxury liner filled with an eclectic mix of characters that are friends, and not, and have various different religions and beliefs — and of course someone ends up murdered. Rowland Sinclair just happened to have decked the murder victim before he turned up dead, so guess who is a suspect?!

We keep following the group of characters — Theosophists, Freemasons, Protestants, mystics, Catholic Bishop and Priest, model, artist, poet — through New York and Sydney, and we find that people keep being murdered. And not only is there drama in Sinclair’s group of friends but in his family, because his older brother is determined to make Sinclair the proper gentlemen. But who is following this group of eclectic people around the world and offing them? And why? Come for the murder mystery and stay for a fun look at the wealthy in 1930s Australia. I went with the audiobook and it was like listening to a radio play, which added to the delight of this book for me. I’d also say this works for fans of cozies in that there is plenty of murder that is explained but it never goes into the gore and details.

TW: brief attempted assault, not detailed/alludes to past assault without detail/murder made to look like suicide, detail/parent with dementia/antisemitism