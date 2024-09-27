Mystery Audiobooks to Check Out Now
Before I tell you about some new releases, my library checkouts, and mystery news, I’ve got a PSA: a new season of The Great British Baking Show has started today on Netflix! Bring on all the gentle reality shows!
New Mystery and Thriller Releases Out This Week
Black River by Nilanjana Roy
For fans of noir fiction, a setting brought to life, and murder mysteries!
In a small village outside of Delhi, India, an eight-year-old girl is found murdered and an unhoused man is crying by her body. Quickly, blame is cast on who the murderer is, but it’s based on mob mentality, making investigator Ombir Singh’s case even harder!
Fatal Intrusion (Sanchez & Heron #1) by Jeffery Deaver, Isabella Maldonado
For fans of opposites teaming up to catch a fictional serial killer!
Carmen Sanchez works for Homeland Security and Professor Jake Heron is an expert on private security. While Sanchez follows every rule to the letter, Heron believes rules are suggestions. Naturally, they’ll butt heads, especially since they have a past. But Sanchez’s sister has been attacked during a string of murders in California, and Heron owes her a favor, so these two are about to be a crime-solving duo!
Mystery Audiobooks to Check Out Now
I live in a city with a well-funded library system, and I get all the benefits that come with that. All communities should. In honor of how much I love and use my library system, here is my last read book through Hoopla Audio and my just-started audiobook through Libby.
Three Assassins (Assassins #1) by Kōtarō Isaka, translated by Sam Malissa, narrated by Adam Sims
If you read Bullet Train, or saw the adaptation, this was actually the first published book in the series in Japan. In the US, they first published Bullet Train and then this one, so I am “catching up”. This series does what I love about Japanese crime novels: it’s darkly funny while also being philosophical. The series starts with one man out to avenge his murdered wife and is joined by three, let’s say, quirky assassins that go by the names The Whale, The Cicada, and The Pusher.
Murder at Pirate’s Cove by Josh Lanyon, narrated by Matt Haynes
I honestly put a hold on this knowing nothing about it and that’s why, based on the cover, I thought it was a fantasy book. It’s not: it’s a charming cozy mystery series starter! It hits the cozy mystery tropes for fans of the lead inheriting a mansion and bookstore, a seaside village, eccentric residents, and the rival business owner being murdered!
News and Roundups
- Five mysteries to savor, from Kate Atkinson to Richard Osman
- The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Trailer: Mickey Haller Is On The Hunt For Gloria’s Killer: “This One’s Personal”
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Officially Joins Sony’s I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Film
- Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and More Join Keira Knightley in Netflix’s Mystery The Woman in Cabin 10
- Which Alex Cross Book Will The Cross TV Show Adapt For Season 1?
- Matlock release schedule on CBS: Here’s when the Kathy Bates series returns
- Clue on tour at Kennedy Center: a triumph in murder mystery and comedy
