Mystery Audiobooks to Check Out Now

If you read Bullet Train, or saw the adaptation, this was actually the first published book in the series in Japan. In the US, they first published Bullet Train and then this one, so I am “catching up”. This series does what I love about Japanese crime novels: it’s darkly funny while also being philosophical. The series starts with one man out to avenge his murdered wife and is joined by three, let’s say, quirky assassins that go by the names The Whale, The Cicada, and The Pusher.