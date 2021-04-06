I’m always here for great southern literature, and when I heard of S.A. Crosby’s new thrilling novel, I knew I had to pick it up. Blacktop Wasteland focuses on Beauregard “Bug” Montage, who holds the reputation as the best getaway driver in Mississippi. But Bug leaves all that behind to start a new life on the straight and narrow. Of course, his previous life comes back to haunt him, and he finds himself drawn back into the life he thought he had left behind. Adam Lazarre-White’s performance is stellar, making me look up everything else he’s done.