6 Mysteries and Thrillers on Audio

Out was on my TBR for almost five years before I finally worked up the courage to pick it up. And oh my stars, what a ride it is! The novel starts off slowly, like going up a hill on a rollercoaster, then it drops. All hell breaks loose as we learn that a factory woman kills her abusive husband and enlists her friend and fellow factory workers in getting rid of the body. Stephen Snyder’s skill as a translator comes across on every page, and all-star narrator Emily Woo Zeller performs the audiobook with her usual skill.