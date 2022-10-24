8 Page-Turning Mysteries and Thrillers About Sisters

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There’s no other bond quite like the one between sisters. It can be powerful, tense, loving, dramatic — and most of all, complicated. That’s what makes the complex relationship so ripe for exploration and the perfect backdrop for some truly captivating stories, as showcased by these eight thrillers.

The literary sisters in these gripping novels are just as likely to be fighting, lying, and competing as they are to be strengthening and protecting each other at all costs. But one thing’s for sure: the dynamic siblings at the center of these books all have a unique connection that will keep you hooked to the page.

Whether you prefer a moving portrait of two sisters on opposing sides of the law or a fascinating YA book featuring athletic siblings fighting for the spotlight, you’re sure to find something worth checking out in this list of incredible reads. And if you’re simply looking for a new mystery or thriller to get lost in, look no further than these page-turners to deliver your next twisty ride.

So break out your TBR list, and keep scrolling for eight of the best thrillers about sisters.

Mysteries and Thrillers About Sisters Like a Sister by Kellye Garrett When disgraced reality TV star Desiree Pierce is found dead on a playground, people immediately assume she overdosed. But Desiree’s half-sister Lena Scott refuses to believe that. As she works to find the truth, she delves into family secrets that she may not have wanted to know.

The Favorite Sister by Jessica Knoll In The Favorite Sister, siblings Kelly and Brett both agree to join a reality show featuring three other successful and driven women. But when one of the five stars is murdered, the sisters quickly discover that their bond may not be as strong as they thought it was.

LONG BRIGHT RIVER BY LIZ MOORE Two sisters reside in the same Philadelphia neighborhood facing a serious opioid crisis, but their lives couldn’t be any further apart. While Mickey works for the police department, Kacey faces the other side of the law, living on the streets while struggling with addiction. After Kacey disappears, Mickey becomes obsessed with finding her and the culprit — no matter the cost. Long Bright River is both a propulsive mystery and an intimate depiction of addiction, family, and the ties that bind us.

The Sisters by Claire Douglas Haunted by her twin sister’s death, Abi decides to makes a fresh start in Bath. After she meets twins Bea and Ben and becomes drawn into their privileged and unsettling circle of friends, strange things start happening, and a series of threatening messages appear in her room.

MY SISTER, THE SERIAL KILLER by Oyinkan Braithwaite Korede’s sister, Ayoola, is beautiful, loved by all, and their parents’ favorite child. But she does have one notable flaw: she may have a penchant for killing her boyfriends. Korede is sick of getting calls to clean up the messes her sister leaves behind. When Ayoola sets her sights on a man Korede likes, she’s caught between sisterly devotion and protecting people from Ayoola’s murderous ways.

Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon Autumn is a young Black woman who lives in a Harlem brownstone with her twin sister Summer. One day, Summer disappears without a trace. Faced with authorities who have little interest in the mysterious circumstances of Summer’s disappearance, Autumn desperately pursues the search on her own. As she seeks to uncover the truth, she becomes increasingly obsessed with the various murders of local women in the hopes that it will shed light on what happened to her sister.

They’ll Never Catch Us by Jessica Goodman As the stars of their small town’s cross country team, Stella and Ellie Steckler are both obsessed with one thing: winning. The sisters are constantly competing for the top spot on the team in hopes of nabbing a college scholarship that their family desperately needs. After a new girl, Mila, comes to town and threatens to beat them on the course, the siblings find their lives completely upended. When Mila disappears, all eyes turn to the Steckler sisters as suspects.

Sisters by Daisy Johnson Only 10 months apart, sisters July and September grew up incredibly close, even codependent. After an incident with the girls spurs their single mother to move the teenagers to an old coastal family home, their relationship becomes even more unsettling.

