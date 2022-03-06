An Audiobooks App I Can’t Live Without

While my screenreader CAN read these shorter pieces, I don’t enjoy the listening experience. At this point, my screenreader still very much sounds like a robot. So when I learned about Audm, I knew I had to try it out.

Audm is a subscription service that allows people to listen to a selection of articles from over two dozen publications, including The Atlantic, The Bitter Southerner, The New York Times, the Republic, The Millions, and Rolling Stone, just to name a few. Today I listened to “Profiles: Late Harvest” by Dorothy Wickenden in The New Yorker, a beautifully written profile on Wendall Berry, the Appalachian writer and environmentalist. Holly Palance narrated the article, which comes in at over an hour.

Since I subscribed a few months ago, I’ve listened to dozens of incredible pieces by today’s top writers, reveling in this whole new world that’s been opened up to me. The app is incredibly easy to navigate, allowing users to filter what publications they want to see articles from. Then, simply add the article to your playlist and use their wide range of listening speeds to choose how quickly you want the article to playback for you.

Authors often narrate their articles, and when professionals perform them, the talent is top notch, including Emily Woo Zeller, Janina Edwards, Julia Whelan, and Prentice Onayemi.

Do you subscribe to Audm? What do you think of it? Let me know at kendra.d.winchester@gmail.com.