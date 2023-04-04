Welcome to Music and Literature Day!
Music and Literature have been some of humanity’s favorite forms of storytelling for thousands of years, often inspiring and building off each other. So we thought we’d celebrate the magic of music and literature with a full day devoted to them! We’re exploring books about musicians, bookish playlists, magical music in fantasy, lyrics as literature, music and the poets, and more. Press play and dive in!
Sounds Like Revenge: A Very Vengeful Reading + Playlist
Revenge is a dish best served cold, and with a little music on the side. Enjoy these very vengeful book + music pairings.
On a Magical Note: Music Magic in Fantasy Books
Explore the wonderful world of music magic with these fantasy books that feature magic systems based on music.
15 Romances and the Earworms They’ll Inspire
I'm so, so sorry for the songs you're about to have stuck in your head after reading these earworm romances... or am I!?
8 Manga About Music and Musicians
Get ready to build some playlists! These manga about music and musicians cover everything from rock and jazz to pop and classical music.
How Music Influences Poetry and Poets
A look at the ways music influences poetry and poets, from name-drops to the basis of entire poetic forms.
You Can Tell Everybody: 12 of the Best Memoirs by Musicians
Musicians—they're just like us! JK, they live wild and glamorous lives. Read about them in this list of 12 of the best memoirs by musicians.
Cover-to-Cover Songs: 10 Nonfiction Books about a Single Song
From globally-known tunes to more obscure songs, these nonfiction books about a single song tell fascinating stories.
Are Lyrics Literature?
Everyone has a song lyric that they love or that has spoken to them in some powerful way. But the question remains: are lyrics literature?
These Books Rock: 10 YA Books About Musicians
Loving both music and books is doubly good for you, right? These YA books about musicians span different genres of young adult literature.
Their Favourite Songs: Books With Music Playlists
From songs that inspired the author's writing process to ones woven into the plot, these books with music playlists are a layered treat.