Welcome to Music and Literature Day!

STARS AND SMOKE by Marie Lu

Winter Young is an international pop sensation whose star power has smashed records. Sydney Cossette is the youngest and most ambitious spy in her covert ops group. When a major crime boss invites Winter to perform a private concert for his daughter’s birthday, Sydney and Winter's lives suddenly collide. Tasked with infiltrating the crime organization’s inner circle, unlikely partners Winter and Sydney (posing as Winter’s bodyguard) are on a collision course with danger — and Cupid’s arrow – in the next sensation from #1 New York Times bestselling author Marie Lu.

Music and Literature have been some of humanity’s favorite forms of storytelling for thousands of years, often inspiring and building off each other. So we thought we’d celebrate the magic of music and literature with a full day devoted to them! We’re exploring books about musicians, bookish playlists, magical music in fantasy, lyrics as literature, music and the poets, and more. Press play and dive in!

Are Lyrics Literature?

Everyone has a song lyric that they love or that has spoken to them in some powerful way. But the question remains: are lyrics literature?