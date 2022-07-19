Murderbot Merch To Show Off Your Murderbot Diaries Love

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

First of all, if you haven’t read The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells, run — do not walk — and start with All Systems Red. I cannot fully explain the joy I experienced while reading these books; it’s a very “IYKYK” type of series. I first encountered Murderbot because someone asked me if I’d read it, I said no, and their face lit up like I’d given them a precious gift. “FINE,” I replied. “I’ll give it a shot, but I don’t usually like short stories,” then promptly plowed through every available word written thus far.

Our hero is a mechanical Security Unit — SecUnit to humans, but Murderbot to itself — built for security and combat, but who has a very dull life. Eventually, they hack the governor module of their interface, which in turn gives them bodily autonomy and allows them to watch soap operas instead of interacting with humans. SecUnit finds itself with a vested interest in the preservation of its current human crew, knowing it would be destroyed if someone In Charge discovered that humans can no longer control the unit.

That, as they say, is where the hijinks ensue. If you, like Murderbot, would prefer to be watching The Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon instead of interacting with humans, show your preference with some Murderbot merch.

There you go, fellow fans! I hope you enjoy your new merch and that it helps you, too, find those who have not yet read The Murderbot Diaries and can help them see the light.