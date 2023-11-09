It’s this latter kind of review — mostly — that I’ve focused on here. They’re a little infuriating, but they definitely keep this little game interesting. Without further ado, it’s time to see if you can guess the murder mystery based on its 1-star reviews.

image via Canva

Can You Guess the Murder Mystery Based on Its 1-Star Reviews?

“It seems more geared to 5th grade mystery readers [sic]. I found the simplicity of the characters and the predictable plot very elementary.”

“I could not finish reading this book. After a few pages, language used showed casual racism….I question our perpetually using sources like this to inspire our thoughts and stories moving forward.”

“It disgusts me that the pinheads who demand ‘political correctness’ have tampered with this classic. Yes, I know that the original was even more politically incorrect and was changed by the author. This was not sanctioned by the author, but by clowns…. [D]on’t put a diaper on Michelangelo’s ‘David’ and tell me it’s for my own good.”